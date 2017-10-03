Instagram is the perfect place to go for inspiration of any kind and nail art is no exception. The amount of talent and detail that goes into these temporary works of art only keeps me scrolling through my feed wanting more. If you’re like me and need your mani-inspiration fix daily, I’ve gathered six up and coming nail artists you need to follow on Instagram. I’m calling it right now, these nail queens are going to take 2018 by storm.

1. @ladycrappo mixes metallics, mattes, bright and muted colors to create unique and one of a kind looks you won’t find anywhere else. You get the feeling that her artwork belongs in a museum just by scrolling through her Instagram feed. She also has a website where she teaches you how to create your own nail art and educates on proper nail care too.

Nature's first green is gold 🍃 A post shared by @ladycrappo on Aug 6, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

2. @aconailnyc is a Japanese nail artist currently working in NYC. Her use of florals, negative space, and attention to detail create elegant and timeless looks you don’t want to take your eyes off of. You’ll also be pleased to know she can work her magic on nails of varying lengths. So if you’re ever in New York City, you know where to go for a sweet mani.

3. I have to admit, I’ve been following @dipmelimegreen for quite a few months now ever since I discovered Akiko Nails, a NYC salon that specializes in custom nail art. Her edgy yet glamorous style makes for looks that any it girl would be after.

4. A South Carolina based nail artist, @jennsnails is someone to watch out for this year. Jennifer uses lots of repeating patterns to create feminine and vibrant designs, but some of my favorites include her shattered glass look, and this textured marble mani.

Black & white mix with negative space 😍 inspired by the always amazing @ladyfancynails A post shared by JennsNails (@jennsnails) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

5. @nailallie can seemingly make any hand look good. From the solar eclipse to the dreamy deserts of the Southwest, this creative takes nail art to a new level with her captivating designs. I mean, how often do you come across an artist who can paint a landscape on such a tiny canvas, like a 3mm fingernail? Now that’s true skill.

6. @thenailprofessor is a Brooklyn based nail artist who knows how to work texture and chrome into her manicure. Sonia’s down to earth nature shines through her Instagram captions, and you’ll find yourself wishing you were friends with this creative gal.

#LateNight Nailing with some #inspiration from my @arcadefire series! #thenailprofessor #brooklynnailartist #nycnailartist #instanails #nailsonfleek #notd A post shared by Sonia Garcia (@thenailprofessor) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Who do you follow for mani-inspiration? Let us know in the comments!

Featured image courtesy of Megan Portorreal/Instagram