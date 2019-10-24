Various Types of Hair Extensions That You Should Try

When thinking about all the various kinds of hairstyles with extensions, clip-ins, weaves, pre-bonded, tape-ins, fusion, micro-link… something comes into the mind, but what does it mean? There are so many different varieties of extensions and terminologies that it can get confusing if you are unfamiliar with the hair extension community. Luxy Hair extensions are 100% reminiscent of human hair clip-ins and there are several types of hair extensions. Today we’re making a list of all the various types of hair extensions you should try in order to clarify the ambiguity.

Clip-in Hair Extensions

Clip-in wefts, often recognized as the clip-in hair extensions, arrive in a string of contoured pieces, fixed to the base with silicone or fabric. The clips are mounted on the base and are ready to be used. All you have to do is to clip the bits to your real hair on your own! Clip pops open and close with ease, see all in “how to clip this in”.

How to Maintain?

Put it simply, human hair extensions need quite low maintenance but they have to be cleaned every 15-20 uses, otherwise there’s a lot of material buildup to the extent that it becomes unmanageable. The same as your real hair, you just simply have to brush the hair with the shampoo and with the conditioner, and then let them air dry!

Tape-in Hair Extensions

Extensions of tape hair are just what they look like. The extensions come pre-taped and then glued/taped together on either part of your hair. A hairdresser will generally apply tape-ins on your hair as you need to connect them with roots and then use a tool for heating the glue.

How to Maintain?

You need to be very cautious when using conditioners or any other hair product along with tape-in extensions, since this can trigger the tape to lose or fall off. With tape-ins, it’s a very frequent problem, the hair easily falls away and because of that, hairdressers generally recommend using special shampoo or conditioner plus styling items which are less harsh and not quite as sticky to avoid the glue sticking to your skin.



Sew-in Hair Weave/Extensions

Weaving hair is first made by braiding the real hair into cornrows and then by using a needle as well as a thread to weave the tissue into the braid/cornrow. Braid hair extensions are commonly used by individuals with thicker hair due to their use.

How to Maintain?

When you use a scarf, the scalp and the nape, including the ends of the hair, must be moisturized at least once per week and you must ensure that you use deep conditioning items. Another common advice for weavers is to wash the hair with such a special protein product to prevent hair damage or weakening.

Pre-Bonded & Fusion Hair Extensions

Using various adhesives like glue, fusion hair extensions (often recognized as bonding and pre-bonded) are bonded to real hair. It takes approximately 3-4 hours to connect pre-bonded hair extensions and it must be done by a hairdresser.

How to Maintain?

Pre-bonded / fusion application can be managed as well as you treat your natural hair. Moreover, you can use the same products that you usually use; the extenders need to be repositioned every 2-3 months as the real hair grow.

Alternative solutions for a perfect hairstyle

There are other ways to achieve the desired hairstyle and always get the perfect look: wigs or hair transplants. Both of these solutions are also optimal for treating baldness, alopecia or generalized thinning cases.

Wigs

Wigs are systems that replace hair and, consequently, they cover existing hair. They are standard products that already have a hairstyle, which usually can’t be changed. Anchoring systems are often very precarious: elastic bands, staples, hooks of various types.

Hair Implant System

The automatic artificial hair implant system is a simple, safe and non-invasive dermatological surgery that gives the patient an immediate aesthetic and psycho-physical well-being. Compared to the wig, the hair implant is tailored respecting the dimensional parameters of the baldness to be treated and, therefore, it allows to get a more natural effect. The capillary fibers are implanted on the scalp, previously anesthetized. Usually 800-1500 hairs are implanted for each planting session. Biocompatible artificial hair is similar to natural hair and satisfies any request for color, length and shape. Some post-intervention precautions: local antibiotics for 5-6 days, attention to combing and washing the hair and use of appropriate products, designed specifically for the needs of patients of Biofibre Hair Implant System. In this link it’s possible to find more information about it: https://www.biofibre.com/en/

Conclusion

So these are some of the different hair extensions that you should try. Most of all have fun and don’t be afraid to experiment. You never know which one might give you the perfect look.

