Want to Color your Hair? Read These Hair Coloring Tips First

Today we want to share some great hair coloring tips with you. Coloring your hair is one of the best and simplest ways to show your distinct sense of style. It might also be done when you get bored or your beauty selections. Either way, it is a beauty enhancement that can be very stressful if you are not ready for maintenance after the dyeing. Despite the dyes, highlights, and single and dual-color processes, there are numerous options for getting your hair the best way you want it.

However, even before deciding on the tone you want, you still have no idea what you are getting yourself into, whether in the salon or home. For example, are you supposed to wash your hair before you dye it? Should you tell your friends and family in advance before you dye your hair? Below are some great hair coloring tips that you should definitely read.

Research

If you are reading this article, then you are on the right track when it comes to researching the choices you make. Regardless of whether you are coloring your hair at home, it is always a good idea to do research instead of diving right into it. Getting the correct tools or the right color for your specific hair is vital.

So, if you want to color your hair at the salon, it is crucial to get the right person, preferably one that specializes in hair coloring. Ensure that the colorist you pick has the experience and check the reviews of their work.

Also, it is essential that while you do your research, you consider the kind of color change you are going for. Ask yourself if the color you pick will need any maintenance, and if it does, are you willing to do it? It is also a good idea to research the coloring technique you choose even before making an appointment with your hair colorist. For instance, it will be a great idea to know about balayage care tips if you want to have that coloring technique done to your hair.

Take it easy

Slow and sturdy wins the race. So, if your goal is to go sunnier, do your strands a favor and take things easy by using baby steps. While base colors can take your hair at least one shade lighter, professional colorists recommend that you go slower than that. And to avoid damaging your hair and ensure you achieve the most natural and even look, go half a shade lighter every time you decide to dye your hair.

Disregard the photos on the dye box

If you have decided to do the coloring at home, you will have to go shopping for the dye you pick. And when shopping, it is pretty normal to look at the picture on the dye box. The model on the packaging might have an excellent shade of brown; however, no one knows what color her hair was before dyeing it.

Instead of factoring the model on the box when buying a dye for your hair, it is recommended that you use the numbers and letters on the package to decide the level of color you want and the favorite tone. Regarding the shade scale of 1 to 10, 1 is darker, and ten is lighter. On the other hand, the letters show the dyes undertone; “a” means ash, “n” means neutral, and “c” means copper.

Use your complexion as a guide

According to various hair colorists, light-skinned people will look more natural when they pick lighter shades, and on the other hand, people with darker hair will look much better in a darker shade.

In addition, if you have some pink on your complexion, avoid going for warm shades; doing so will only make you look more red-faced. Also, if you have an oily skin tone, it would be a great idea to go for gold shades to make your face warm and make the skin less emerald. Finally, if you have a neutral skin tone, it is recommended that you pick either cool blond or warm shades.

Never skip the patch test

It is crucial to test a color on a tiny area of your hair before going all in. otherwise, you are bound to have a mishap. If you use an overly ashy shade, your skin will look old and drab. Besides, you will be risking a skin reaction if your skin fails to tolerate the dye chemicals. So, do a patch test by first applying the dye on a small patch of your hair, and note if the color is too dark, light, or ashy.

Start with a semi-permanent dye before going for the permanent one

For safe dyeing, it is always good to try a semi-permanent hair dye that will somewhat fade away every time you shampoo it. Using a semi-permanent dye will also lessen the damages and improve the natural color of your hair. It is vital to note that semi-permanent dyes don’t have the power to lighten dark hair. However, it can enhance or match the color. Besides, a semi-permanent color does not penetrate deeply into the hair and usually fades in about eight to twelve shampoos.

How healthy is your hair

Dyeing your hair can sometimes affect the health of your hair; therefore, it is advisable to assess the damage level of your hair even before booking an appointment. Is your hair going to withstand the chemicals in the dye? A good colorist can help you with that, and they will not push your hair beyond its limits. After coloring, it is advisable to utilize a hair treatment like the hydrating mask to ensure that your hair stays moisturized. Also, ensure that you add a protein mask that will assist in repairing the connections in your hair once every four washes. It is also vital to use a leave-in treatment when brushing your hair to lessen the damages.

Don’t go above to shades of your natural complexion

When you decide to color your hair at home, it is advisable to stay within two shades of your shade. This is particularly vital if you are a brunette and you want to have blonde hair color. Also, it is essential to note that dark hair will be hard to lighten; therefore, it will be a good idea to make an appointment with your colorist.

Going to the salon is essential as home hair coloring kits do not have the strong chemicals used to radically change your hair’s color. Besides, there is a good reason why hair colorists go to school, pass the tests and get a license from the respective authorities. Remember that the chemicals used to change hair color can damage your hair and scalp.

Evade color overkill

Do you frequently notice that your hair color is fading? If yes, the good news is that you do not have to color your whole head; doing that can accumulate colors, faded ends, bands of lightness and darkness, and irrelevant damages to your hair.

All you have to do is paint the newly growing hair and perhaps, if necessary, refresh the faded edges during the last few minutes of dyeing.

Summing up

Coloring your hair can entirely change your look, or it can preserve your hair color. It is therefore essential to carefully determine the above factors even before you decide to dye your hair. And if you have chosen to color your hair, you will want to research some maintenance tips to help it last longer. Besides, coloring your hair will cost you money, so it is vital to consider all the factors before deciding.

