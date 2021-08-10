Wearing Your First Wig: 6 Important Tips

Today, we want to discuss wearing your first wig and 6 important tips. Wearers can expect a diverse selection of single or combined base materials and hair in a variety of blended or highlighted shades. The question becomes, how do the maintenance and longevity of these authentic hair pieces compare to the more traditional ones that have been available up until now? Human hair wigs will last significantly longer than synthetic wigs if they are correctly cared for. It is reasonable to expect that this type of wig will be more expensive than synthetic ready-to-wear wigs in general. According to the manufacturer, natural human hair wigs can cost up to three times as much as synthetic wigs.

As a result, you must take the best possible care of your human hair wig. When wearing your wig, we recommend following the following procedures: Wear natural fibers against your wig. It is a little-known fact that acrylic fibers can fray easily when subjected to friction or rubbing, especially when the fibers rub against artificial fibers. If you wear a long wig – or if you tend to cover your hair regularly – always choose natural fibers such as cotton or silk for your top, scarf, or hood, among other things, to protect your hair and prevent it from splitting or flaring.

Never sleep in your wig

Even though the quality of wig manufacturing has improved significantly in recent years. No wig is strong enough to withstand constant wear and tear, which is precisely what happens when you sleep in your wig. Wearing your wig overnight will likely put too much strain on the hair fibers, causing them to tear more easily – keep in mind that, unlike a natural head of hair, the strands cannot be replaced.

Protect your wig from extreme heat or cold weather conditions. A good rule of thumb is to treat your hair the same way you would treat your skin. If possible, cover your wig with a wide-brimmed hat or scarf that reflects light to keep it from becoming overheated in the sun. Remember to protect your hair if you are in extremely cold or rainy weather. Natural fibers such as cotton and silk headscarves or a hood are ideal for this purpose.

Use wig shampoo and conditioner

Always use wig shampoo and conditioner that has been specially formulated. Many experienced wig specialists will tell you that it is critical always to use wig shampoo and conditioner that has been specially developed. For a good reason, this is the situation! The alcohol content of ‘typical’ everyday, off-the-shelf products is high, and this can cause acrylic fibers to be destroyed. Make use of wig products designed specifically for wigs to help extend the life of your wig.

Never wring your wig dry After washing your wig

It can be tempting to get it dry and back into shape as quickly as possible. This is not a good idea. If you have natural hair, your first instinct might be to twist or wring it out of the way to remove excess moisture. Unfortunately, this is a standard method of accidentally pulling strands out of the wig base and causing the hair to be destroyed. Using a cotton towel, pat your wig dry and remove any excess moisture before gently shaking it back into its original style or shape and allowing it to dry naturally on a wig stand.

Make use of a reconstructor spray.

There are various aftercare products available for hairpieces, systems, and ladies wigs, among other things. A reconstructor spray is a type of aftercare product that is very popular because it adds moisture to an acrylic fiber wig while also allowing the hair to move gently and naturally. It’s important to remember that wigs cannot retain water, so a special reconstructor spray is used to artificially achieve this – which will help extend the life of your wig.

Never use hot water on a wig.

Never use hot water on a human hair wig because, while it will not affect the hair itself, it may cause damage to the base material or cause the wig to become unnaturally curly. Water that is only slightly warm will suffice. Cleaning products that contain color-stripping properties (such as those found in medicated shampoos) should be avoided at all costs. Select a product that is free of parabens, such as a specialty shampoo or a hair product. Turn the wig inside out and leave it to soak in the shampoo for five to ten minutes, depending on how long you have. It is important not to rub or scrub it as you would normal hair, as this could result in the loss of valuable strands. Gently rinse your hair and apply a conditioner if you want. When drying the wig will assist in preventing tangles.

Carefully squeeze out any excess water and pat dry your human hair wig with a towel to ensure it is scorched. For best results, dry the hair on a more relaxed setting using a blow dryer while it’s resting on a wig block or head (which will also help to restore the wig’s original base shape).

Use a wide-tooth comb

Finally, once the hair has been wholly or partially dried, use a wide-tooth comb to remove any remaining tangles from the hair gently. It is recommended that you use specialist styling products – we frequently recommend Trendco products if you require a recommendation, but there are other brand options.

Purchasing a human hair wig is a significant investment, but we are confident that it will be one of the best decisions you will ever make in your life. When cared for properly, a human hair wig can be an effective and natural-looking solution to hair loss – not to mention the countless styling options available to you.

Artificial and machine-made wigs are the following type of wigs on the list to be discussed. The wig’s cap is created by sewing tufts of synthetic fibers together, and the base is formed by sewing tufts of synthetic fibers together. A skin-like material has been added to the crown, top, and front part of the wig to enhance the natural appearance. As a result of using synthetic fibers, the style will last for a lifetime. Following the manufacturer’s instructions and guidelines will help give your wigs more life and make them last longer.

