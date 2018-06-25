What Products Beauty Editors Have on Their Top Shelf

Skincare can be confusing, and with the amount of products being shoved in our faces daily, just choosing the right cleanser can be overwhelming at times. And then there’s all of those foreign-sounding ingredients that we’re expected to sort through. I mean, what even is squalane? When you don’t have time to do the research, just go straight to the experts, aka beauty editors, and take a snoop through their medicine cabinets. With the amount of products that they test out and are exposed to, they’re an amazing source to gage what products are worth purchasing and which ones you should pass on. Since skincare is super personal and has to be tailor-made to each individual, no person’s top shelf is going to look the same, however, there are definitely some fan favorites that editors continue to praise.

1. Anything La Roche-Posay or Biologique Recherche

Image Credit: @biologique_recherche_use on Instagram

Beauty editors are just as guilty of coveting the nonchalant yet thoughtful approach towards beauty that the French have. What better way to emulate them than to use their products? Both of these brands had their start in France and both have some of the highest rated products I’ve ever come across. Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 is one of the most coveted exfoliators in the entire beauty community.

2. Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum

Image Credit: @drunkelephant on Instagram

This serum is packed with vitamin C, which will help boost your skin’s luminosity by plumping it up and reducing dark spots. Who knows, maybe your DMs will be overflowing with compliments on your skin after using it like this woman’s was.

3. Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask

Image Credit: @tatcha on Instagram

Tatcha’s mask is so luxurious that even facialists use it during sessions with their clients. The good news is that it’s available at your local Sephora, so you have easy access to all of that moisturizing goodness.

4. Some Version of Supergoop! Sunscreen

Image Credit: @supergoop on Instagram

I can’t seem to get away from Supergoop! Every blog mentions this brand’s sunscreen at least once a month. Who knows, maybe the summer heat will be enough to convince me to cave and finally buy into the hype.

5. La Mer Moisturizer

Image Credit: @lamer on Instagram

La Mer’s moisturizers are as rich as you have to be to buy them. Crème de la Mer and The Moisturizing Soft Cream are the fan favorites in this line if you feel like splurging. Even with the hefty price tag, I bet you won’t regret your purchase.

6. Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Image Credit: @sundayriley on Instagram

This product is the ultimate exfoliator. It’ll give your skin a complete overhaul by filling in fine lines and brightening dark spots. Radiant days are ahead after using Good Genes.

7. At Least One Glossier Product

Today’s things 🌸 A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Mar 22, 2018 at 7:59am PDT

Image Credit: @glossier on Instagram

It’s almost guaranteed that you’ll spy Glossier’s millennial pink packaging on any editor’s top shelf. And with good reason, because the products work just as gorgeous as they look.

