What’s inside Jennifer Lopez’s JLO Beauty launch?

Cue the dance music, we are celebrating today! Two weeks ago when Jennifer Lopez hinted at the creation of her new beauty line on her Instagram page, the JLovers we’re asking some need-to-know questions. Is it a makeup line? Is it a skincare collection?

After patiently waiting for the reveal of JLO Beauty, we are no longer curious. Announced today on @jlobeauty was the official lineup for her new skincare line. Featuring eight glow enhancing products from eye creams to cleansers, JLO is sharing her secret to achieving timeless skin.

While it seems to be the recent trend for celebrities to create their own beauty line, bringing something new to the table is quite important. Luckily, JLO knows how to refer back to her roots and connect with her fans like it’s the early 2000’s and Jenny just came back on the block! Lopez is bringing a fresh, new spin to the launch of beauty.

If there’s anyone that can wear beauty on the inside and out, it’s JLO. Our favorite surprise from the reveal was her passion for taking care of your body and well-being. She told Elle USA that beauty starts with self love, positive thinking, and taking your dietary supplements! Being released in the collection mid-January is her very own dietary supplement to help you maintain and care for that inner love.

As if you needed another reason to #fangirl over JLO (besides the obvious), in her Instagram Live Stream she connected with her viewers on how important to her it was to create affordable pricing. After all, beauty is really for everyone.

“I wanted to create everyday products that were affordable, yet still very luxurious,” said Lopez in her Instagram Live. “I love them, I know you guys are going to love them.”

Touching on her chic, gold product packaging in the live, she said “they are beautiful products and they will look so nice on your vanity.”

JLO Beauty prices range from $18 – $79. Sign me up (literally)!

Starting now, you can sign up on jlobeauty.com to get early access and pre-order her newest collection on December 8th!

Here’s what’s inside Jennifer Lopez’s newest beauty and skincare collection:

THAT JLO GLOW Multitasking Serum

THAT LIMITLESS GLOW Multitasking Mask

THAT BIG SCREEN Broad Spectrum SPF 30

THAT BLOCKBUSTER Wonder Cream

THAT HIT SINGLE Gel-Creme Cleanser

THAT FRESH TAKE Eye Cream

THAT STAR FILTER Complexion Booster

THAT INNER LOVE Dietary Supplement

The secret to soft and glowy skin doesn’t end at your nighttime facial routine. To wrap up the Instagram Live launch, JLO told her viewers to stay tuned for 2021 because “there will be a glow for body coming out later next year.”

Once again, JLO— you’ve done it again! Congrats on the beauty launch! Follow @jlobeauty on Instagram for more product updates and more.

Images provided by @jlobeauty and @lacarba.

