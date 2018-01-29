What’s New in Makeup: Stila Cosmetics Spring 2018

Nothing gets me more excited than new beauty bits, especially when they are products that will live up to any type of hype. Made by one of my favorite brands and a part of their own latest collection, Stila Cosmetics has launched their Spring 2018 Bohemian Beauty Collection filled with glitter, glow, and everything nice. Taking on an eclectic and artistic approach while remaining free-spirited, this line is made for everyone who loves playing with makeup, even on your days off. Stila has come out with a total of 45 products consisting of liquid lipsticks, eyeliners, liquid top coats, and my two favorites, liquid eye shadows and highlighters. This line is perfect for a transitional spring look that is ready to defrost any winter blues.

Stila’s Liquid Eye Shadows have continuously dazzled the eyes of people who apply and admire them. Their Shimmer & Glow versions for Spring 2018 do not fall short in that department either. They are formulated the same as the original Glitter & Glow, but they have a smaller particle pearl to create a high impact of shimmering pigment; even with this change, they recall our love for the one that started it all with a refreshing take. It’s that radiating glitter style without the glitter!

Their Bohemian Trend Shades contain three Shimmer & Glow versions along with three Glitter & Glow ones, providing a perfect balance for anyone who wants to pair them and go freestyle. With shades of gold, aqua, and lilac, your eyes will be blooming in color.

The Glitter & Glow Highlighters hit every detail their name says they are—glitter and glow. What else can you ask for? This breakthrough formula contains a multi-color mix of pearl and glitter in a sheer, water-infused base to a provide a smooth and effortless wash of sparkle to your skin. Every time I apply this to my cheekbones, tip of my nose, upper lip, and brow bone I instantly feel like an ethereal pixie ready to help spread the new season.

Purchase any of these goodies from the Stila Cosmetics Spring 2018 Beauty Collection at www.stilacometics.com.