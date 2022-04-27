Why now is a Great Time to Prepare Your Skin for What the Summer has in Store

Many of us have grown tired of the winter weather doldrums and we are eagerly looking forward to what the warmer months have in store. Whether heading out to the local beach, picnicking at the park or simply enjoying a day beneath the sun, there is no doubt that it is high time for a change. Unfortunately, this change can often come at a price in regard to your skin.

Exposure to harsh ultraviolet rays can lead to numerous issues. These include premature aging, dryness, wrinkling, and a noticeable loss of elasticity. Such scenarios are often referred to as “photoaging” and if left unchecked, they will undoubtedly become more pronounced over time.

The Use of a High-Quality Sunscreen

While it is always possible to purchase sunscreen from your local supermarket, there can be times when more professional solutions (such as innovative filters and textures) are required. One excellent and effective alternative is to employ a mineral sunscreen such as Eryfotona Actinica.

The pure mineral filter (zinc oxide) offered by this product will provide a potent barrier against the effects of the sun. Not only will these mineral filters effectively mitigate the impact of UVA and UVB rays, but additional substances will help to amplify these benefits. Here are some other constituents of Eryfotona Actinica:

Vitamin E (a powerful antioxidant which protects against free radical damage and combats the signs of aging).

A patented enzyme from ISDIN known as Photolyase (repairing much of the damage that would otherwise be caused by the sun’s rays).

A mineral brush for subsequent applications.

This lightweight mineral cream can be applied multiple times throughout the day with Mineral Brush and it offers protection greater than SPF 50. Let’s also remember that as it will quickly be absorbed into the skin, this sunscreen provides the perfect base for makeup.

More Than Summer Alone

Many sunscreen advertisements focus solely upon the summer months. While this is indeed a dangerous time of the year for your skin, we need to remember that other seasons can cause just as much damage if the right steps are not taken. For example, did you know that it is possible to receive a sunburn on cloudy days? The snow can likewise reflect the sun and lead to similarly adverse consequences. This is why the concept of sun care should never be taken lightly.

The unique qualities of Eryfotona Actinica will offer year-round protection without slowing you down. Whether you are concerned about skin cancer or you simply want to look vibrant and youthful, the benefits of this product cannot be denied. Let’s remember that the skin is one of the most important organs in your body. Why not provide it with an effective barrier against the sun throughout the year? There is no doubt that you will be pleased with the overall effects!

