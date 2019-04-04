Are you afraid of using an oil on your face because you think it will cause breakouts? Oils can actually do the opposite, because they help to nourish your skin and prevent excess sebum from producing. Be mindful of the oils that are comedogenic because they can clog your pores such as coconut oil and cocoa butter. Consider using oils that are light and gentle for your skin type because they will absorb quickly and keep your skin smooth. These are the reasons why you should consider using an oil in your routine.

Reduces Wrinkles

UV rays can cause damage to the skin and create wrinkles on our face. Using an oil can protect your skin from the sun because it will provide antioxidants to prevent aging. If your skin is sensitive to the sun, consider using a product with vitamin E, such as Argan oil.

Helps With Dry Skin

Oils are great for dry skin because they help bring moisture back into the skin and reduce flakiness and roughness. They provide long hydration and creates a beautiful glow. Consider using Almond oil, which is packed with omega-3 fatty acids. It is also safe for sensitive skin.

Shrinks Enlarged Pores

Jojoba oil is great for shrinking your pores because it mimics the natural sebum that your skin produces. It also prevents your pores from getting clogged and it can be used daily.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Most oils contain anti-inflammatory properties that can calm down rashes, eczema, and psoriasis. If you have irritated skin, consider using geranium oil because it reduces redness from rosacea.

Gentle On Acne-Prone Skin

Tea tree oil is great to use on acne because it immediately shrinks the pimple. A great tip would be to use tea tree oil after you pop a pimple because of its antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Why You Should Add An Oil to Your Skincare Routine. Featured Image Credit: Pureformulas.com