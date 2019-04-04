Beauty

Why You Should Add An Oil to Your Skincare Routine

by Thursday, April 4, 2019

Are you afraid of using an oil on your face because you think it will cause breakouts? Oils can actually do the opposite, because they help to nourish your skin and prevent excess sebum from producing. Be mindful of the oils that are comedogenic because they can clog your pores such as coconut oil and cocoa butter. Consider using oils that are light and gentle for your skin type because they will absorb quickly and keep your skin smooth. These are the reasons why you should consider using an oil in your routine.

Reduces Wrinkles

UV rays can cause damage to the skin and create wrinkles on our face. Using an oil can protect your skin from the sun because it will provide antioxidants to prevent aging. If your skin is sensitive to the sun, consider using a product with vitamin E, such as Argan oil.

 

 

Image credit: Amazon.com

Helps With Dry Skin

Oils are great for dry skin because they help bring moisture back into the skin and reduce flakiness and roughness. They provide long hydration and creates a beautiful glow. Consider using Almond oil, which is packed with omega-3 fatty acids. It is also safe for sensitive skin.

 

 

Image credit: Walgreens.com

Shrinks Enlarged Pores

Jojoba oil is great for shrinking your pores because it mimics the natural sebum that your skin produces. It also prevents your pores from getting clogged and it can be used daily.

 

Image credit: Walmart.com

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Most oils contain anti-inflammatory properties that can calm down rashes, eczema, and psoriasis. If you have irritated skin, consider using geranium oil because it reduces redness from rosacea.

Image credit: Pureformulas.com

Gentle On Acne-Prone Skin

Tea tree oil is great to use on acne because it immediately shrinks the pimple. A great tip would be to use tea tree oil after you pop a pimple because of its antibacterial and antifungal properties.

 

Image credit: Pureformulas.com

Read more Beauty at Cliché Magazine

Why You Should Add An Oil to Your Skincare Routine. Featured Image Credit: Pureformulas.com

,

← Previous post

Women Sound Off Festival Empowers Women of Color to Crush Their Goals
You may also like
Makeup Looks To Try This Spring
Makeup Looks To Try This Spring
Products To Consider for Hyperpigmentation
Products To Consider for Hyperpigmentation
5 Trendy Hair Colors to try in 2019
5 Trendy Hair Colors to try in 2019

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Lilia Buckingham & Ruby Modine
Inside, cover star Lilia Buckingham opens up about trying to end cyberbullying, her role in Dirt, and more; cover star Ruby Modine discusses creating her own legacy and Happy Death Day 2U; actress Keesha Sharp discusses acting and directing on Lethal Weapon; actor Hank Chen chats about making Life-Size 2; and much more!
close-link