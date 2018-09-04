Why You Should Add Chemical Exfoliants Into Your Skincare Routine

Chemical exfoliants are a great way to exfoliate your skin because they absorb deep into your skin and you can also leave them on overnight. Most chemical exfoliants contain lactic acid which is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA). It is a powerful ingredient because it helps minimize acne breakouts, wrinkles, and fine lines.

Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment

Chemical exfoliants are more gentle on the skin because they do not create micro-tears like physical exfoliants may, instead they help build collagen, which creates brighter, firmer and youthful skin. Physical exfoliants are abrasive and may further irritate your skin with continued use. A great chemical exfoliant, to begin with, is Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment by Sunday Riley. This treatment contains lactic acid and it may sting on your skin when you first apply it to your face, but that only means that it is working and breaking down the dead skin cells.

Good Genes is a great product because it works well on sensitive and dry skin types. This product helps with stubborn hyperpigmentation and creates a more even complexion with its powerful ingredients that include, licorice, lemongrass, and aloe vera.

When applying this serum, you can wear it alone or apply your favorite moisturizer afterward. Remember to use this serum on a clean face so that it can be absorbed better into your skin. Over time, your skin can become sensitive to the sun with constant use of lactic acid, always keep in mind to apply sunscreen before you leave the house to prevent sunburn. Also, it is important to do a patch test on your skin to see if this product is right for you.

DRUNK ELEPHANT T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum

Drunk Elephant is a popular company with products that will leave your skin beautiful and glowing. Their Glycolic Night Serum is another chemical exfoliant that is great for daily use because it is gentle and it is for all skin types. This product also contains lactic acid that will give you double the exfoliation and brighter looking skin over time. It is fragrance-free and gentle on the skin, which will prevent irritation.

The Ordinary Lactic Acid 5% + HA 2%

If you are looking for something that is budget friendly but still want the same results, consider this lactic acid treatment by The Ordinary. This serum is concentrated with vitamins that will rejuvenate your skin and give you a beautiful finish. It is a face peel that works deeply to exfoliate the top layer of your skin to create a smoother texture. It is enriched with anti-inflammatory Tasmanian Pepperberry, which reduces signs of aging and creates a cell turnover.

Why You Should Add Chemical Exfoliants Into Your Skincare Routine. Featured Image Credit: Sephora.com