Let’s face it, most of us millennials are on a pretty strict budget. We don’t have the money to always get that new makeup palette that we’re dying to have. Or if you’re like me, you’re so busy that you don’t notice when you’ve run out of foundation before you could purchase a replacement. You love trying all of the new trends, but you don’t always have the budget to purchase new, brand name products. Sound familiar? Then this is why you should be using the Hush beauty app now.

If you are on a beauty budget and you haven’t heard of Hush, stop here and download the app. You’ll thank me later. This app is the reason why I never panic or worry when I’m about to run out of products.

Using the Hush Beauty App: How it Works and Why it’s Awesome

I discovered Hush last year, in mid-2017. The current form of the app, launched in January of 2017, offers countless beauty products for cheaper prices. And the best part? Shipping is always free, no matter how much or how little you purchase. If you choose to purchase via the Hush website, there is a shipping charge of $5 if your order is under $25. The creators of Hush intended the app version to be the primary interface for shoppers. It’s simple to navigate, with a scroll-through menu at the top, and tabs at the bottom to switch between a user newsfeed, a search bar, the main menu, notifications, and of course, your personal Hush account and profile. According to Racked.com, one of Hush’s advisors, Alexis Maybank says that Hush is like “if Snapchat and HSN had a love child.” And it’s true! The app’s interface feels like a social media app, which makes it really easy to use from the get-go. Another awesome reason why you should be using the hush beauty app

Hush carries well-known makeup brands, as well as high-quality dupes. The company is based out of Los Angeles, so if you reside in California your package will reach you pretty quickly. Otherwise, expect a general shipping time frame. Hush is a lot more convenient than going to the nearest Sephora, Ulta, or Mac Cosmetics store when you’re in a time-crunch. Or maybe you just don’t wanna leave the house! The best part is, you don’t have to.

Some of the Most Popular Products on Hush

There are plenty of great, brand name products you’ll find on Hush, like Batiste Dry Shampoo, Almay, and The Original Beauty Blender. But what is truly great about Hush are the dupes and the little guys. I’ve tried a lot of the products offered on Hush and they don’t disappoint, especially for the money value. Some featured brands are Bad Habit and Face Candy, both of which are cruelty-free companies based out of Los Angeles.

They also have frequent sales and discounts. Plus, if you join the app, you’ll get Hush rewards points for every purchase you make. Eventually, these points add up to dollars off a purchase! So now do you see why you should be using the hush beauty app

Looking for some new skin care products, but not sure what to purchase? Check out our article, The Best Products For Beautiful and Dewy Skin.

Read more Beauty Articles at Clichemag.com

Photo credits: Hush (@hush) on Facebook.com