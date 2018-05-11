Beauty

Why You Shouldn’t be Intimidated by Negative Space Eyeliner

by Friday, May 11, 2018

So, we can all agree that eyeliner is hard to master, right? The process of getting your two lines to match perfectly can be excruciating and time consuming. Well, f*ck a feline flick. It’s time to get down with eyeliner that’s a bit more open. Negative space eyeliner celebrates imperfections and feels less rigid than traditional eyeliner. It’s the perfect technique to try when you feel like being extra playful with your makeup; plus, you can be as extravagant or reserved as you wish with it. A conversation-starting look would include adding chunky glitter to exaggerate your lines, while a chill, black double wing will just hint at rebellion.

Image Credit: Rex 

The cubic, mod vibe that this geometric eyeliner trend gives off seems to channel the sixties and its intense cut creases. History repeating itself is nothing new, of course. The colorful eyeshadow of the seventies are also back in a big way. The makeup world seems to have tired itself of looks that are just pretty. Those looks have their place, however, because who doesn’t want to look like a bombshell occasionally. But, more and more, people seem to be taking risks with their makeup and not minding if others find it distasteful or garish. This switch-up is liberating and should encourage you to just do what you want with your face, it is yours after all. So, don’t be intimidated, just have fun, and if you’re too shy to wear your edgy beat out in public, at least take some bangin’ Instagram shots before wiping it away.

A cluster fuck of stars ! Me included 🙂

A post shared by Teisha J🍒 (@teishajenaie) on

Image Credit: @teishajenaie on Instagram 

 

Why You Shouldn’t be Intimidated by Negative Space Eyeliner. Featured Image Credit: @teishajenaie on Instagram

