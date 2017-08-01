You’ve probably heard about the damage the sun can cause to your skin, but you’ve probably never considered the damage it could do to your hair—and it doesn’t stop there. In addition to harmful UV rays, salt water and chlorine contribute to the many reasons why hair might look faded or feel dry and brittle in the summertime. Not to worry: Like makeup, hair care products now provide UV protection so that locks maintain hydration and vibrancy throughout the season. Don’t dive in the pool, jump into the ocean, or even leave the house without first coating your strands with one of these SPF-infused hair products!

Protect your hair color and mane with the Paul Mitchell Color Care Color Protect Locking Spray. This lightweight mist adds impeccable shine while offering UVA/UVB protection. A mixture of moisturizing jojoba and rosemary leaf extracts hydrate and condition, making this a perfect fit for those of you prone to pesky flyaways.

Ditch the frizz with TIGI Bed Head Beach Bound Protection Spray for Colour Hair. A combination of sunflower seed oil, grapefruit extract, and UV protectant nourish strands and prevent color-treated hair from fading. Heat and humidity resistant, this spray is perfect for outdoor adventures.

Since we love two-in-one products, the Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is a must-have hair and skin protectant dry oil. This non-greasy, sweat- and water-resistant formula shields against sun, salt water, and chlorine damage with gold cob, sycamore, and aloe extracts. Use this spray on your skin to promote an evened tan for those of you who seek a little color, or try it in your hair to rehydrate with organic nyamplung oil. This product is dermatology-tested and free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

Why Your Hair Products Should Include SPF: Photo courtesy of toneitup.com