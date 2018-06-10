Whether you’re spending your summer days relaxing on the beach or enjoying a rainy day inside, a good book is a must have essential for the summer! Here are 10 must read books for the summer.

How to Murder Your Life by Cat Marnell

This is a tale of self-loathing, self-sabotage, and yes, self-tanner. It begins at a posh New England prep school—with a prescription for Ritalin. It continues to New York, where we follow Marnell’s amphetamine-fueled rise from intern to editor through the beauty departments of NYLON, Teen Vogue, Glamour, and Lucky. We see her fight between ambition and addiction and how, inevitably, her disease threatens everything she worked so hard to achieve. “The bald Britney Spears of the literary world.” – Cat Marnell on herself.

The Best Kind of People by Zoe Whittall

George Woodbury is a teacher at a prestigious Connecticut prep school. He is voted Teacher of the Year every year, after he rescued the school from a gunman attack. George is arrested for sexual impropriety with teenage girls on a school skiing trip. His wife, Joan, vaults between denial and rage as the community she loved turns on her. Their daughter, Sadie, a popular overachieving high school senior, becomes a social pariah. With George awaiting trial, how do they defend someone they love while wrestling with the possibility of his guilt?

I’m Fine… And Other Lies by Whitney Cummings

This book contains some delicious schadenfreude in which Whitney Cummings recalls such humiliating debacles as breaking her shoulder while trying to impress a guy, coming very close to spending her life in a Guatemalan prison, and having her lacerated ear sewn back on by a deaf guy after losing it in a torrid love affair.Whitney Cummings states,” Think of this book as everything you’d want from the Internet all in one place, except without the constant distractions of ads, online shopping, and porn. ”

Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny by Holly Madison

A former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner describes how her years inside the Playboy Mansion went from a fairytale of A-list celebrity parties to an oppressive regime of strict rules, scheduled sex, and a total loss of identity, so much so that she even contemplated suicide. All the glitter clearly isn’t gold in the world of a Playboy Bunny…

The Autobiography of Gucci Mane by Gucci Mane & Neil Martinez- Belkin

For the first time, Gucci Mane tells his story in his own words. It is the captivating life of an artist who forged an unlikely path to stardom and personal rebirth. Gucci Mane began writing his memoir in a maximum-security federal prison. Released in 2016, he emerged radically transformed. He was sober, smiling, focused, and positive—a far cry from the Gucci Mane of years past. “As wild, unpredictable, and fascinating as the man himself. ” – Complex

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

An outrageously funny debut novel about three super-rich, pedigreed Chinese families and the gossip, backbiting, and scheming that occurs when the heir to one of the most massive fortunes in Asia brings home his ABC (American-born Chinese) girlfriend to the wedding of the season. Read the book before the movie premiers in August!

Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang by Chelsea Handler

Get ready for big laughs as Chelsea Handler lets loose with more comic personal essays. In this no-holds-barred account of life on the ridiculous side, Chelsea mines the wealth of material that is her family, her sex life, her career, and her distinctively outrageous worldview.

Why Men Love Bitches: From Doormat to Dreamgirl—A Woman’s Guide to Holding Her Own in a Relationship by Sherry Argov

Do you feel like you are too nice? Sherry Argov’s Why Men Love Bitches delivers a unique perspective as to why men are attracted to a strong woman who stands up for herself. With saucy detail on every page, this no-nonsense guide reveals why a strong woman is much more desirable than a “yes woman” who routinely sacrifices herself. The author provides compelling answers to the tough questions women often ask.

The Third Hotel by Laura Van Den Berg

Shortly after Clare arrives in Havana to attend the annual Festival of New Latin American Cinema, she finds her husband, Richard, standing outside a museum. He’s wearing a white linen suit she’s never seen before, and he’s supposed to be dead. Grief-stricken and baffled, Clare tails Richard, a horror film scholar, through the newly tourist-filled streets of Havana, clocking his every move. (To be released August 7th)

Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

When it comes to the trials and triumphs of becoming a grown up and a journalist, former Sunday Times dating columnist Dolly Alderton has seen and tried it all. In her memoir, she vividly recounts falling in love, wrestling with self-sabotage, finding a job, throwing a socially disastrous Rod-Stewart themed house party, getting drunk, getting dumped, realizing that Ivan from the corner shop is the only man she’s ever been able to rely on, and finding out that her mates are always there at the end of every messy night out. It’s a book about bad dates, good friends and—above all else—recognizing that you and you alone are enough.

