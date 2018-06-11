'The Wife Between Us' Giveaway 

Books

by Monday, June 11, 2018
We are partnering with St. Martin’s Press for a giveaway you won’t want to miss! The Wife Between Us, from authors Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen, is the bestselling thriller that is sure to be your go to read this summer. With twists and turns, and intrigue that starts on page one, you’ll be hard-pressed to put this book down. Enter below for your chance to win a copy of the book along with more in a The Wife Between Us Oh Shit Kit!

 

Oh Shit Kit!
Planning to disrupt a wedding (or maybe just read about it)?
One (1) winner will receive the ultimate must-have kit including:
– an “Oh Shit Kit” cosmetic bag
– stemless wine glass set & corkscrew
– Mac make-them-stare red lipstick
– plus a copy of The Wife Between Us!
Prizing and samples provided by St. Martin’s Press.

How to Enter:
– Complete the required action(s) below for entry to the giveaway
– Earn extra entries by adding us on various social media

Selection:
The winner will be chosen at random using Rafflecopter.com and will be contacted within 48 hours after the giveaway has ended. The winner will be given 72 hours to claim his or her prize before he or she must forfeit it to another winner.

Giveaway open to U.S. addresses only.

About The Wife Between Us
The instant New York Times Bestseller!

“A fiendishly smart cat-and-mouse thriller” —New York Times Book Review
“Buckle up, because you won’t be able to put this one down.” —Glamour
“Jaw dropping. Unforgettable. Shocking.” —Publishers Weekly (starred review)
“The best domestic suspense novel since Gone Girl.” —In Touch Weekly

When you read this book, you will make many assumptions.
You will assume you are reading about a jealous ex-wife.
You will assume she is obsessed with her replacement – a beautiful, younger woman who is about to marry the man they both love.
You will assume you know the anatomy of this tangled love triangle.
Assume nothing.

Twisted and deliciously chilling, Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen’s The Wife Between Us exposes the secret complexities of an enviable marriage – and the dangerous truths we ignore in the name of love.

A 2018 Indie Next Pick
One of Glamour Magazine’s Best Books of 2018
One of Hello Giggles’ 19 Books We Can’t Wait to Read in 2018

 

Praise for The Wife Between Us

“Pekkanen and Hendricks keep the suspense dial at excruciating… a complete roller coaster-ride of a novel.” – The Washington Post

“With multiple didn’t-see-that-coming twists, this tome thrills.” – US Weekly

Fiendishly clever… in the vein of Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train. This one will keep you guessing.” – Anita Shreve, New York Times bestselling author of The Stars are Fire

“A clever thriller with masterful twists.” – Karin Slaughter, New York Times bestselling author of The Kept Woman

“The Wife Between Us delivers a whip smart, twisty plot in a taut, pacy narrative. It’s terrific and troubling. This is one scary love triangle where you won’t know who to trust. I loved it.” – Gilly Macmillan, New York Times bestselling author of What She Knew

“A twisty, mind-bending novel about marriage and betrayal. A gripping plot and fascinating characters; this book will keep you turning the pages and guessing until the very end. A must-read!” – Lauren Weisberger, New York Times bestselling author of The Devil Wears Prada

 

About the Authors

Greer Hendricks spent over two decades as an editor. Her writing has been published in The New York Times and Publishers Weekly. The Wife Between Us is her first novel.

Sarah Pekkanen is the internationally and USA Today bestselling author of several novels, including The Wife Between Us, The Perfect Neighbors and The Best of Us. A former investigative journalist and feature writer, her work has been published in The Washington Post, USA Today, and many others.

