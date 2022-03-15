The Importance of Workplace Culture: Does it Matter More Than Salary?

Today we want to discuss the importance of workplace culture. Many of us are looking for the perfect job when it comes to our careers. We want a job that pays well and offers excellent benefits, but we also wish for good workplace culture.

According to a recent survey, 84.5% of employees feel the company’s culture is essential to them but out of those respondents who said culture was important to them, only 57% declared that their company had a stated culture. Does that mean there is a disparity in workplace culture between it mattering more for employees than employers? Does a higher salary matter more than workplace culture? Let’s explore

What is Workplace Culture?

Workplace culture is the set of values and norms that guide interacting with our co-workers. It includes things like how we communicate with each other, treat and deal with conflict, and the overall atmosphere of the workplace.

Good workplace culture is one where employees feel valued and appreciated. They should feel like they are part of a team and that their work is meaningful. Workplace culture can vary from company to company, and it can change over time.

Why is Workplace Culture Important?

There are a few reasons why workplace culture is essential. It can affect how we feel about our jobs. If we don’t agree with the company’s values or get along with our co-workers, we’re going to be less happy at work.

Workplace culture can also impact our productivity. If we don’t feel comfortable speaking up or sharing our ideas, we will be less productive. Additionally, the culture within the workplace can affect how we view our company. If we have a positive experience with the culture, we’re more likely to be loyal to the company and recommend it to others.

Does Workplace Culture Matter More Than Salary?

There is no easy answer to this question. It depends on what is important to you. If you value salary over everything else, then a high-paying job with a bad culture will be a better fit for you than a lower-paying job with a great culture.

However, if you value workplace culture more than salary, then you may be willing to take a pay cut to work for a company with values that align with your own.

54% of employees are willing to work away from employers who don’t support and care about great work culture. Additionally, 51% of employees value a positive company culture over a better salary. However, money is a significant priority for those between ages 35 to 44, with 54% revealing they value higher annual salary over positive company culture.

It’s up to you to decide what is more important to you: workplace culture or salary. If you can find a job that offers both, that’s ideal. But if you have to choose one or the other, make sure you pick the option that will make you the happiest and most productive.

Final Thoughts

Workplace culture is an integral part of our lives. It can affect how we feel about our jobs, how productive we are, and how we view our company. If you value workplace culture more than salary, then be willing to take a pay cut to work for a company with values that align with your own.

However, if you value salary more than workplace culture, then a high-paying job with a bad culture will better fit you. It’s up to you to decide what is more important to you.

