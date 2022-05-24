Why a 4-Day Weekday Isn’t a Terrible Idea

There’s a push to have a 4-day weekday across different parts of the world. It provides employees more opportunities to take a break. However, some companies are against it due to the potential profit loss. Here’s why this option isn’t a terrible idea after all.

It’s about quality time

You always hear people talking about spending quality time with family and why it’s crucial. The same applies to work. It’s not necessarily the amount of time spent working, but what people can do within that time. Hence, even if it’s only for four days, it doesn’t matter. As long as employees can do the same tasks within the time allotted for work, it’s good enough.

Employees need to recharge

Your employees can also make the most of the time when they’re not at work. They can spend more family time. They can also consider joining personal or professional development programs. The employees can do whatever they believe is the best use of their time. When they get back to work, they become more fired up. You would rather have employees capable of doing their jobs because of the time given to relax than exhausted employees who can barely accomplish anything.

You can consider special activities

You can still ask your employees to work five days a week. The only difference is that you don’t let them do work-related tasks on the fifth day. Instead, you can use it as an opportunity for team building. At least once a year, you can partner with a fairground hire company if you want to organise an event that involves the entire team. Team building activities provide a chance to relax and forget the challenges faced by your employees.

You can attract more employees

Aside from salary, other employees consider work policies. If you allow them to work for only four days, expect more candidates to apply for the job. They will grab the chance since the extra day off can prevent exhaustion. In addition, more people will consider applying if you can highlight the 4-day work week in your job ads.

Retention will be high

Many employees resign not because they don’t want to work anymore. They just need time to relax and recover. The problem with some jobs is that there’s no chance to relax. Hence, the employees decide to leave. You can solve it by allowing more days off. When you have quality employees in your team, you don’t want to lose them for the wrong reasons.

Don’t worry about potential profit loss due to the shortened workweek. Besides, you can always recover whatever you lost during that extra day off. When you lose your best employees, you can’t find the right ones to replace them.

Give it a dry run and see where it goes. You will eventually realise that the company benefits from this setup. You may also ask your employees about what they feel. They might have other suggestions to make the job more convenient and efficient.

