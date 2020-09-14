Today we want to share with you 10 celebrities who failed at school. Teachers are used to saying that straight-A students can get money and fame in adulthood while dunces are doomed to work as janitors and handymen. But history knows a lot of opposite examples! We made up the top 10 bright personalities who didn’t succeed in studying and became rich and famous in their country and even abroad.

Drew Barrymore

Today, we know Drew as a talented actress and businesswoman. But her youth wasn’t so easy. She has started parting in movies since she was 3. When Drew was 13, she already had a drug addiction and got into the rehab center. After completing a rehabilitation course, she decided not to go back to school and focus on a movie career.

Benedict Cumberbatch

In one of his numerous interviews, Cumberbatch said that he was lazy in high school. He was diligent in primary school, but everything went wrong when he got older: girls, marijuana, and crazy parties with alcohol. Benedict almost failed his final high school exams. Maybe if he had had a chance to pay to do homework, he would have had another situation.

Cameron Diaz

It’s hard to believe that this tender woman was a bully at school. The girl liked hanging out with her friends till late night, skipped classes, listened to heavy metal, and took part in street fights. Nevertheless, Diaz loved animals and dreamed of becoming a vet. But life had other plans for her. One photographer noticed Cameron at one of the parties and offered to work as a model in his agency. Cameron Diaz took a risk, signed a contract, and left school. At 16, she tried her hand in cinematography and got the leading role in “The Mask.”

Jim Carrey

It’s hard to imagine that this idol of the masses was born in a poor family and had to make money to pay his family bills. He worked as a janitor after classes and felt too tired to do his homework. At that time, he didn’t have an idea of having a personal science homework helper. After school, Jim Carrey started performing with his comic stand-ups in the comedy show. Having gained some experience, he moved to Los Angeles and starred on TV in humorous programs. His talent was noticed by one of the filmmakers. His first movie debut was a role in the “Rubberface.”

Quentin Tarantino

Can you imagine that mom allowed her son to leave school? It happened because Quentin’s mother had to visit the headmaster because of her son’s absenteeism. The boy wasn’t afraid of saying that he hated attending classes as he found them too dull and useless. At that time, he already had a huge love for cinematography and spent a lot of time investigating this field.

Harrison Ford

During his school years, Harrison Ford was a modest, quiet boy who didn’t show much promise. He had few friends, little desire to learn, and no other interests besides the cinema. Studying in college couldn’t inspire him too, but he was interested in acting courses a lot. As a result, today, we have dozens of cool movies with his participation. These days, Ford has the life that he has always dreamed about.

Tom Cruise

Tom changed a lot of schools in his childhood. The little boy had dyslexia, and it made him feel like the blond sheep of the class. He read slowly, and even if there was a speedy paper review at that time, it didn’t help him a lot. Tom was bad at studying. However, nothing prevented him from making his dream come true and conquering Hollywood. As we could mention, dyslexia doesn’t bother him anymore, and Tom succeeds in memorizing long movie lines.

Donald Trump

In his early years, Donald Trump, a multimillionaire and the United States president, hated school and behaved boldly with teachers. However, everything changed when he was sent to the military academy boarding school at 13 by his parents. There he was remembered for his diligent behavior and outstanding success in sports like soccer and baseball.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates wasn’t the most diligent schoolboy. Instead of listening to his teachers, he looked out the window and had his head in the clouds. His parents, who couldn’t stand such an attitude to study, promised to punish little Billy for each bad grade, but even this was not enough for the future genius to be motivated to pore over the textbooks.

Steven Spielberg

Studying at school, Spielberg fell behind and had bad relationships with his classmates. It was film-making that helped him stay distracted from his problems. The boy liked making short movies where roles were divided between his relatives. After school, he decided to apply to the film academy but failed. His parents convinced him to enter technical college and kept on producing movies after classes.

