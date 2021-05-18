Today we want to take a look at 7 celebrities who’ve gone to jail and why. Even with fame and money, celebrities sometimes go off the rails and find themselves in jail. Here is a look at seven notable celebs who have spent time behind bars.

Before Mark Wahlberg was famous, at the age of sixteen, he was sentenced to two years in prison after assaulting two Vietnamese men. Both offenses, which happened on the same day at different times, were found to be unprovoked. Wahlberg pleaded guilty on both counts. Despite being sentenced to two years, the now-well-known actor ended up serving only forty-five days in jail.

Lindsay Lohan

Actress, singer, and songwriter Lindsay Lohan had been in trouble with the law and in and out of rehab since 2007. But in 2010, the Mean Girls star ended up serving two weeks of jail time. The reason was she missed mandatory classes and meetings as a result of a DUI charge.

Tommy Lee

Founding member of the world-famous heavy metal group Mötley Crüe, Tommy Lee, became just as well known in the late 1990s for his relationship with Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson. But in 1998, Lee was convicted for six months after the assault of Anderson, who was his wife at the time.

Wesley Snipes

When will people realize that not filing tax returns has serious consequences? In 2009, the Blade and White Men Can’t Jump star Wesley Snipes found out just how serious the matter is. He failed to file his tax returns between 1994 and 2000. Subsequently, Snipes was sentenced to three years in prison. He completed all three years and was released in 2013.

Lauryn Hill

The former Fugees singer Lauryn Hill was also sent to prison due to failing to pay taxes. She was sentenced to three months for tax evasion. Upon release, she immediately went back to making music. In fact, she released her new single on the same day that she was released!

Robert Downey, Jr.

Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. may put the bad guys in his movies behind bars, but the renowned actor found himself spending time at a Californian treatment facility and state prison for almost a year from 1999 to 2000. The charges were related to several parole violations associated with drug-related offenses.

Phil Spector

Legendary record producer Phil Spector has many accolades to his name, including producing The Beatles’ iconic 1970 album Let It Be. Unfortunately, his celebrity status took a knock when he shot actress Lana Clarkson in the mouth at his mansion in 2003. Spector told Esquire magazine that the death was an accidental suicide, but he was found guilty of murder and sentenced to nineteen years to life in prison. He died at the age of 81 in January this year as an inmate at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California.

