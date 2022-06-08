Today we want to share 7 of the most outrageous celebrity engagement rings ever. When it comes to purchasing an engagement ring, most people keep to relatively modest pieces. According to one study by The Knot, the average amount of carats in a diamond engagement ring is 1.5. Individuals are more likely to purchase stones that weigh between 1 and 2 carats than anything else.

However, some celebrities prefer to do things a little bigger, and in some cases, quite outrageously. This article only features seven celebrity engagement rings that were, well, bigger than the average. Yet, it could have been much longer. It would seem that when purchasing an engagement ring for a celebrity, it is either go big or go even bigger.

How much would an outrageous engagement ring cost?

Take an eight-carat diamond for an example. This is a high-carat gemstone and a good weight for a starting point. Working out a straightforward 8-carat diamond price isn’t easy though as the range is extremely broad.

One jewelry expert puts the price of an 8-carat diamond at anything between $76,000 and up to nearly ten times higher at $730,000. There is a huge variation in how much one of these diamonds could cost, and it all comes down to quality.

Why does the price have such a wide range?

As you are likely aware, the value of a diamond isn’t just determined by its size. It also comes down to how flawless it is, and how light in color it is as well. Larger diamonds reveal their coloring much more than smaller ones.

Often the cut chosen for large diamonds will leave large surfaces (such as the emerald cut) which means there is more of a need to choose a gemstone that is higher up the clarity scale and high up the color grading too. This then pushes up the value and cost of the diamond. So, while it is possible to buy an 8-carat diamond for under $80,000, you will be buying one that has inclusions and has a yellow color to it.

Now that you have an idea of what it might cost for a mostly flawless, colorless diamond, how about looking at some of the ones worn by celebrities? Here are seven of the most outrageous, big, and expensive engagement rings.

Anna Kournikova

It is useful to understand about appropriate jewelry pieces for every work occasion, and it is probably good that Anna Kournikova had retired before she received her first engagement ring. In 2004, it was rumored that Enrique Iglesias had proposed to Kournikova. Then ‘that’ ring appeared. Out of all the engagement rings on this list, this is visually one of the most outrageous.

Kournikova was given a pink pear-cut diamond ring that is surrounded by trillion-cut diamonds. The estimated cost was $2.5 million, and the pink diamond itself is around 11-carats. While this isn’t the heaviest jewel on the list, the way the stone is cut and set makes it look outrageously large on Anna’s hand.

Jennifer Anniston

This is not the only celebrity on the list with more than one engagement ring. Jennifer Aniston received her first from Brad Pitt and the second much larger one from Justin Theroux.

The first ring was fairly modest by celebrity standards, and cost around $500,000. However, the second one was in Aniston’s words “a rock”. Theroux spent around $1 million on a huge emerald-cut diamond ring that took the actress some getting used to. Sadly, both of the marriages finished with divorce.

Kim Kardashian

Another celeb with more than one engagement ring. Although the first ring was stolen in Paris as part of a $10 million jewelry theft in 2020. That piece was a whopping 15-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. The second engagement ring blew that one out of the water though. Kardashian’s next engagement ring from Kanye West was a 20-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring worth an estimated $8 million.

You may have noticed that there are a few emerald-cut diamonds on this list. One of the latest jewelry trends to hop on to is elongated diamond cuts. Oval, emerald, and to a lesser extent, marquise cuts are becoming increasingly popular.

Jennifer Lopez

This singer and actress could command a whole article on her engagement rings by herself. JLo has managed to obtain six engagement rings over the years, with some pretty stunning examples. Engagements with Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, and Alex Rodriguez, have led to JLo wearing some very impressive jewelry over the years. It was the latter fiance that purchased perhaps the biggest rock. It has been estimated that the emerald-cut (there it is again) diamond is as heavy as 20 carats, and cost in the region of $5 million.

Beyonce

Another emerald-cut diamond ring, and another $5 million price tag. But Beyonce’s ring outdoes JLo’s in one aspect; its weight. Bey’s rock is reported to weigh a whopping 24 carats and is certainly worth more than the original asking price now.

Grace Kelly

This Oscar-winning actress is said to have had the most influential engagement ring ever. While it wasn’t outrageous, no list of engagement rings can be made without mentioning Grace Kelly and her fairytale romance.

Prince Rainier III of Monaco gave Kelly a ring that was over 10 carats, and cost over $4 million. Now though, that ring is estimated to be worth closer to the $40 million mark. And the cut? Emerald of course.

Elizabeth Taylor

According to Statista, the national average spend on an engagement ring is $5,500 in the US. That wouldn’t have cut the ice with this jewelry-loving actress.

Elizabeth Taylor had an incredible ten engagement rings during her life, with some stunning pieces. But one stands out a mile. Mike Todd gave Taylor a ring that puts all the others to shame in terms of sheer weight. That ring was just shy of 30 carats, and featured a huge elongated diamond. It is said that after Todd’s death, Taylor sadly had to sell the ring to settle Todd’s estate.

Summary

While not all celebrities adore huge jewelry – it has been said that Jennifer Aniston would have preferred something more subtle – many obviously love to show off their bling.

It is very noticeable that the majority of these engagement rings are emerald-cut, and if you are buying a diamond soon, it could be worth keeping this in mind. This shape seems very much in fashion at the moment.

Read more celebrity articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons