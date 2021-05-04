Avianna Mynheir is Modern-Day Wonder Woman

Avianna Mynheir is the modern-day Wonder Woman. There is nothing to stop her in the quest for female representation and empowerment in the vast sectors of STEM, business, and media. She literally does it all.

Acting is a delight and a difficulty of its own for Mynheir, but her time on the hit show “The Walking Dead” has inspired one of her greatest passion projects: “Uprising”. She sought inspiration and where she found a lack of it replaced it with her own voice and interviews actors, chefs, entrepreneurs galore so that others won’t find the same challenges she did.

Read about her journey as an actress and a champion of women empowerment and inspiration in our interview with her:

What are some of your favorite moments working on “The Walking Dead”?

Gosh! It’s tough to choose. Many good times are had in the Georgia forests at 2am working on pure adrenaline and caffeine. One that comes to mind is shooting the season 10 finale. I got to shoot an explosion scene with Seth Giliam, who plays Father Gabriel, and I had such a blast (pun intended) working out that stunt.

What differentiates your podcast from other inspirational ones?

The diversity of guests. I really try to ensure that there is something stimulating for everyone. I chat with Forbes CEOs, Michelin star chefs, Tony winning actors, professional athletes, modern architects, tech entrepreneurs— the whole gamut.

Do you find it different now working on set with your inspiration podcast? Has the job become easier at all?

Has my podcast affected my acting? No, I don’t think so. They’re different beasts. But some of my friends on set appear as guests on the podcast, so there is some crossover in that capacity!

What inspired your change from a secure future like science technology to a riskier one like acting? What motivated you through this change?

Goodness, good question. This might sound crazy, but it was instinctual. Deep-rooted passion for storytelling got me through.

What does being a woman mean to you?

Ooof. Big question. To me, being a woman in this era means championing modern womanhood, even when it’s daunting or inconvenient. It means striving toward gender equity with an understanding of the past and a vision for the future. It means celebrating every kind of woman and doing my part to help all women, myself included, find self-sufficiency if we choose it. It also means loving and honoring the vessel I’m in.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I have no clue – and that excites me! I am best when I’m following my passions real-time.

What do you hope for America in the future?

I hope for unity, open-mindedness, integrity, empathy, responsibility, and inclusion. I hope for anti-racism, gender equality, scientific understanding, and basic human rights for all. I hope we humanize each other, even when it’s hard, and begin to paint a more tolerant future for our country.

What piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

The road is long, winding, and unexpected. It’ll rain, but also shine. You won’t get to drive the whole trip, so let go and enjoy the ride.

So that the readers can get to know you better, here’re some fast facts for you to answer! Favorite album?

Bad Self Portraits by Lake Street Dive

Favorite book?

Educated by Tara Westover

Favorite fact?

Cows have regional accents. BBC released an article about it. I find that hilarious.

Is there anything else that you would like to mention?

Readers can check out my podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, or Stitcher! Just type “Uprising by Avianna Mynhier” into the crazy web and things will pop up.

