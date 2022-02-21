Embracing Minimalism: Celebrities With Small, Yet Beautiful Homes

You may be surprised to find out not all celebrities live in large, lavish mansions. In fact, some A-listers even have property’s regular people can afford — just look at Jack White’s modest home in Michigan worth $510,000 or Oprah’s Chicago home she recently listed for $393,000. By choosing the path of small living, these celebrities show us you don’t have to live in a castle to have a gorgeous home.

Christina Ricci

Actress Christina Ricci’s former LA home was surprisingly modest. Ricci purchased the Hollywood Hills cottage — built in 1957 and spanning just 1,891 square feet — for $1.5 million in 2005 before selling it for $1.37 million a few years ago. Despite being on the smaller size, the property was big on style featuring bright wallpapers, mid-century modern furniture, luxury furs, and a stylish glass chandelier. The home also featured skylights, French doors, a swimming pool, and terraced gardens.

Vincent Kartheiser

Mad Men star Vincent Kartheiser has embraced the tiny home trend with open arms. A great way to adopt a sustainable lifestyle, tiny homes generally cover an area of up to 540 square-feet. Although still humble, Kartheiser’s Hollywood micro-bungalow is slightly larger, spanning a mere 580 square-feet in total. What the abode lacks in size, however, it makes up for in style. It’s decorated in a Japanese theme complete with black hardwood flooring and beautiful shoji screens. The micro-bungalow is also packed with handy features, including a series of sliding shoji screens doubling as the wardrobe and bathroom doors, and the bed’s redwood headboard also doubles as a desk when needed. You’ll even find a secret fire pit underneath the coffee table.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson’s home in Hollywood Hills focuses on minimalism and natural beauty. Purchased by Pattinson for $2,176,500, the single-story, ranch-style home spans 1,940-square feet and has just two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Set at the end of a long, gated red brick driveway, the home’s rustic interiors feature gorgeous terracotta tile flooring throughout, a spacious living room with French doors, and an open-plan kitchen and dining area with ceiling beams. Both bedrooms provide access to an outdoor living area, which comprises a decent-sized yard with lots of privacy, lawn, and swimming pool.

Small living is a trend here to stay. Celebrities like Christinia Ricci, Vincent Kartheiser, and Robert Pattinson are proving your home doesn’t have to be huge to be special.

