Everything Seems to be Moving Online These Days; Some Celebrities Resist

Our computers are powerful tools. We use them to read blogs, work from home, and connect with friends. The impact of the digital revolution can hardly be exaggerated. In the 1990s we began having dial-up internet in our homes. The computer would occupy the phone line. Now we barely have home phone lines and our mobile phones double as computers.

While more and more of our lives move online, some celebrities have found this to be too much. We will go through some of the important ways that our lives have digitized, and then profile some celebrities who have chosen a different route, for better or for worse.

The Internet Is the New Playground

One of the biggest things to move online is socializing. This is continuously expanding in ways we would not have imagined just a few years back. It seems to have started simple. Online chat rooms and personal messages with friends. We could simply send text back and forth to meet up or have a conversation with someone who shares your interests.

It has since expanded exponentially. Now we use the internet for dating, and it is actually the number one source of new relationships. It is also a principal way that we maintain relationships with our friends. Whether on Instagram or TikTok, we are constantly seeing pictures and videos of our friends on vacations, eating breakfast, or celebrating a promotion.

At this point, we really need to be good at taking selfies. These pictures that we take of ourselves can determine whether or not we find love, or get invited to the next big party. Make sure to follow these 8 tips for the perfect selfie. These tips include finding the perfect background and making sure your lighting is just right.

A selfie was itself unimaginable in the recent past. Now they are an integral part of being a celebrity, public figure, or teenager. With so many changes at break-neck speed, we want to be sure we are going to the right places online. This way we can make sure to respect our time, money, and energy.

Where to Find The Right Places

Many of our traditional socializing spaces have moved online. We really need to keep up with the times on this. Many bars have fewer people as they are now on dating apps. Many people are now making friends on video games. With COVID, some events have moved online entirely, while legal regulations, such as physical casinos being illegal in Thailand, have given the internet a new reason to be.

As more of our lives move online, we should be careful about which places we sign up at. Some dating apps will be a waste of time, while others may be data mines. Seek expert advice before signing up at a site that you might regret.

Some Celebrities Want Nothing To Do With It

Not everyone is so excited about the digital revolution. Of course, it would be next to impossible to deny many of the benefits that it has wrought. We all love being able to write to our family members who may live hundreds of miles away. We all appreciate the convenience and affordability of online dating. But many see another side of the digital revolution.

Some luddite celebrities are leading the way with their lifestyle decisions. While social media and celebrity tend to go hand in hand, many have thrown in the towel. There are plenty of celebrities shunning technology these days.

Emma Stone, for example, has spoken out against the harmful effects of social media. She noted that it gives a false image of what success looks like. She is not on Twitter or Instagram. Sandra Bullock is right there with her, as she has expressed concerns about how social media provides a false projection of one’s life.

