Model Robbi Jan Launches New Interview Series “Miracle Mindset”

Cliché: Give us some of your favorite healthy summer recipes!

Robbi Jan: A few of my go-to recipes for breakfast in the summer have been overnight oats with granola and berries (if you haven’t tried overnight oats, you can thank me later), as well as protein smoothies. For the protein smoothies, I love just using a bunch of frozen berries, some oat milk, and my protein powder. Simple, healthy and yummy. For lunch, one of my favorite healthy/easy recipes is Vietnamese spring rolls. You can add any protein you like to them, such as shrimp, chicken, or tofu. Here is the link to the recipe I use. These are SO yummy, and when you pair them with a little sweet chili or peanut sauce, ooof. So yummy! With dinner I typically will do some kind of lean meat and vegetable, like salmon or tilapia and arugula salad or kale. I also usually do some type of grain on the side like brown rice or quinoa. I love cooking, but as I often run out of time, I prefer recipes that I can create in 15-20 minutes!

With people staying at home more, what is your go-to at home workout routine?

I recently created a 3-week Ultimate At Home Booty Guide and it has been my go-to! But I also love doing different HIIT workouts with online videos from YouTubers like Whitney Simmons and Chloe Ting, they’re so quick and following along with a video is motivating so it’s a great way to workout if you’re in a rush or don’t have time to get to the gym or a class.

Tell us about your Ultimate At Home Booty Guide!

I created these guides, in conjunction with a personal trainer and we had the lifestyle of a busy woman in mind. The goal is to build your lower body – while still incorporating cardio! The great thing about this workout is that you can do it from anywhere, with no equipment. It’s 3 workouts per week, which is a realistic goal for most people. It’s not overwhelming. Everybody is different, so results will always be different. But if you work hard, then you will LOVE the results. I have had an overwhelmingly positive response from women all around the world, saying that they love their bodies, and that these workouts are fun. I would love to make more sometime in the future!

Why do you think maintaining a healthy mind, body, and spirit is so crucial to our overall quality of life?

My message is simple. Health starts with taking care of your mind. There is SO much power in our thoughts and often we get so consumed with taking care of our physical bodies, that we neglect taking care of our mental health. The two are so intertwined, the body is a system, and that system can’t work to its highest ability if we are neglecting one area. Part of taking care of your mental health is learning to control your mind, and your thoughts. Having a healthy mindset (that leads to me being the happiest, most productive version of myself) starts in the morning. When you wake up, and you’re not in a good mood, our brains often choose to see that negative in the day, because that’s what we are focusing on. The good things are still happening all around us – but our minds are so focused on all the negatives, that that’s all we notice.

You have a new talk show, Miracle Mindset. We want to hear all about that!

The concept for Miracle Mindset was originally a podcast, but I have recently decided to instead create a YouTube series focusing on the same topics. It will be the same quality content – just on a different platform. The purpose of the Miracle Mindset series is to explore health, wellness and have conversations about real life things. The nitty gritty. I already have a presence on YouTube, a supportive and incredible community, so for me it’s a natural progression and I am going to focus all my efforts into that. The saying “you can’t pour from an empty cup” reminds me that it’s better to do one thing very well, than spread yourself too thin. As well as the series, I will continue posting health, wellness and personal development and fun vlogs along the way!

In your mind, what makes a strong interview?

A strong interview is made with honesty in asking the right questions, boldness in those answers, and openness in the discussion of those answers. My goal is to have guests on the show who will talk about their opinions, experiences and thoughts in an open, safe environment. I want my guests to be honest, and have fun in their interviews, really speaking their full truth. It’s refreshing to see an interview where someone is being real, and I hope for my subscribers to feel encouraged after watching my videos.

Who would be your dream guest to interview?

Someone who I’ve admired for a long time is Desi Perkins. I would really love to interview her on Miracle Mindset. Desi is such an inspiration to me -she’s an incredible creator, entrepreneur and refreshingly real on her social media.

You and your boyfriend, Alex Costa, create a lot of travel vlogs together. Where are you headed next after the pandemic subsides?

Yes! We will be attending New York for Fashion Week in September, (which we will definitely be vlogging) and I’m so excited! I truly miss traveling, but really I would just love to visit my family in Australia as soon as possible. It’s been nearly two years since I have been back to Australia and I miss my family and friends terribly. I’m hoping and praying for the border to open soon. I’m one of 6 kids, so my family is so important to me, especially my siblings.

