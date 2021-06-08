On May 21, 2021, eighteen-year-old Disney star Olivia Rodrigo released her first album titled Sour. The album walks us through the truly raw emotions of teenage years. Before releasing the entire album, she released three singles. The first was Driver’s License. This is a truly remarkable song about heartbreak. Although she is singing about recently getting her driver’s license, this song is very mature, relatable, vulnerable, and raw. She sings, “I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay now that I’m gone,” and you can hear the sorrow in her voice when she sings, “cause you said forever now I drive alone past your street”. The song broke so many records and received so many accolades and became an instant classic that will be remembered beyond her years.

The second single that preceded her album was Déjà vu. This song is more vindictive with a nostalgic and magical sound. She is singing to her ex about all of the lovely things they used to do together and asking him if he gets déjà vu when he does all of the same things with his new lover. This song proved to her fans that she is not just a one hit wonder. Déjà Vu also rose to the top of music charts and left her fans wanting more.

The third single Rodrigo released before the rest of the album is title Good 4 U. This record resembles Avril Lavigne as it is rock n roll, angsty, and fun. In this song Olivia reached the point of anger. Rodrigo powerfully sings, “I’ve lost my mind I’ve spent my nights crying on the floor of my bathroom and your so unaffected I really don’t get it, I guess good for you”. The song is very sarcastic as she says good for you to her ex-boyfriend for being in such a great place after the breakup while she is still miserable. It is another showcase of her amazing song writing skills and her ability to be versatile. Good 4 U left her fans counting down the days until the release of the album and is currently the number one record on Spotify. https://spotifycharts.com/regional

Rodrigo released the rest of Sour on May 21, 2021. The album includes eleven hit songs and each of them are unique and powerful and three of her songs are currently sitting in the top ten of The Hot 100 Billboard charts. https://www.billboard.com/charts/hot-100

She sings about heartbreak, insecurities, jealousy, and sympathy for others going through hard times as well. She has become the worlds most popular star in such a short amount of time. This year Rodrigo has performed on Saturday Night Live, The BRIT Awards, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to name a few. Rodrigo is so incredibly talented and is bound to continue to create timeless music for the rest of her career.

