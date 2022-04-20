Rawle Shares His Journey and EP “Find My Way”

Behind that contagious smirk of Rawle’s is a bold voice that captures everyone’s attention. Rawle is a rising star that we had the pleasure of chatting with. Rawle’s upbringing has been anything but average and we are excited to see what the future brings him. Rawle’s first EP “Find My Way” is releasing April 22, 2022.



Thank you for joining us! We are delighted to have you. First, tell us a little bit about your childhood.

My childhood had a lot of ups and downs. I moved to Canada with my dad from South America, leaving my mom, family, and friends behind. The move to Canada was a hard transition, I would get made fun of because of my accent, and I was the new kid. I started making music; I played the trombone and baritone. My dad was always singing a lot, so that’s where my singing began. We would sing along to Celine Dion, Boyz II Men, and Mariah Carey. Ultimately, I found music as a way to escape.

How did you find your sound and authenticity?

Being a black male, we have a specific culture, it feels like we have to pursue hip hop or R&B, but for me, as funny as it is, I started liking classical and instrumental music. When I decided that I wanted to pursue music professionally, I felt like I had to follow the norms. And that was a struggle trying to find my authenticity. Finally, I noticed that I have a soulful, churchy, classical style. Also, I resonate with Adele, San Smith, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Brown. None of these artists stick to one type. Similarly, I want to do the same and touch many lives through music.

Do your songs have personal meaning behind them? Tell us about one piece that is very special to you.

My music is very personal to me. My upcoming EP “Find My Way” talks about where I came from. I wanted to tell a story about all different aspects of life, including inspiration, heartbreak, and love. It’s funny; my songs also have actual meaning behind them. For example, the song “Bae” means “before anyone else.” It’s a love song. That meant I would put myself before anyone else, but you can interpret the meaning differently, whether it is for your significant other, your friend, or someone who means a lot to you.

Aside from writing music for yourself, you also write for others. How do they differ?

You have to learn their style and hope they like your writing because there are so many great songwriters out there. Me, I am a storyteller. I want to tell a story within my songs and how I feel in the exact moment. But, for other people, you have to figure out their story; you do not know how they feel. My song, “Who Are You”, that song is about my ex. I freestyled the entire piece; it always comes from the heart.

What have been some of your favorite memories so far in your career?

I went on tour with Mindless Behavior, and that was great because there was so much more going on outside of performing. I met, The X Factor winner Melanie Amaro and we went on to collaborate on “Broken Love.” Also, meeting Michael B. Jordan was so inspiring because I also love to act.

Aside from music, what do you like to do in your free time?

I love to workout, I was a track athlete professionally and in high school. I also love food, I am a huge foodie!

You are also very stylish and love fashion. Tell us a bit about your style and your favorite places to shop at!

My dad is a fashionista; he would always wear gaudy clothes and flashy jewelry growing up. So I dress how I feel. If I feel bubbly, I will wear sparkly jeans and a sparkly jacket. I like to shop from local Toronto designers; a few of my favorites are YYZ and Get Me Fly. As for designer brands, I don’t shop at places such as Gucci or Versace, but my favorite high-end designer is Christian Louboutin. I like clothes that not everyone has, it makes me feel unique!

Tell us about your new EP “Find My Way” releasing April 22, 2022!

When I listen to it, it’s an out-of-body experience. Whenever I am driving, I think of the music I want to hear and automatically turn my music on. The EP has a little bit of everything. First, there are a couple of love songs, then moves into pop and R&B, and then we have some remix songs that I am very excited to share. Once it is out, I will be going on tour and performing.

Can you give people starting off in their career three pieces of advice?

Don’t be afraid. It took me a long time to realize I am capable of much more. Once you devote yourself to something you love, you can achieve anything.

You have to be open to learning. Figure out how you can monetize your gift. Learn the ins and outs of your business, take the time to read things, and learn about your industry.

Be proud of yourself. Diamonds don’t start as diamonds; it takes time. You have to look back and admire all of your successes.

Lastly, where can we find you on social media?

Instagram: Rawlemusic

Apple Music

Spotify

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com