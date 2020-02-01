Typewriters, Bingo and Trains: Celebrities’ With Unusual Hobbies

Who wants to know more about celebrities with unusual hobbies? We all know that the life of a musician is fast-paced, unpredictable and incredibly stressful. So, away from selling songs, music is often placed on the back burner in musicians’ private lives as other hobbies and interests take over. Here are five of the most unique hobbies of renowned musicians that you probably didn’t know about.

The love of two fat ladies

The frontman for the Rolling Stones, 76-year-old Mick Jagger has done it all and seen it all, yet he’s now settling into older life with a far from wild hobby of bingo.

This is, of course, Mick Jagger so his hobby is unlike the vast majority of other bingo-goers. A passion for the dab has seen him host many a bingo game at his own home with A-list celebrities taking part in what would be exhilarating bingo parties.

Jagger’s own admission of love for bingo coincides with the rise of both traditional and online bingo. Online bingo sites have helped transform the game into a modern and popular pastime and the dynamic has changed forever and is now completely different concept than it was before the advent of technology.

Caging a Superman

Nicolas Cage is a divisive actor; love him or hate him, he continues to get major roles, but one role has continued to evade him, despite the almost production of a 1990s film by Tim Burton, and it has been in the area of his beloved hobby: Superman.

A massive range of collectors’ items, comic books and memorabilia wasn’t enough for Cage, he even called his son Kal-El – Superman’s real name.

Planes, trains and automobiles

A heralded relic himself, Neil Young’s music career spans back to the 1960s and so does his love of trains. Having made a name for himself in the music business, Young invested in his first love at the turn of the century – he is a director of the Lionel company that makes toy trains and model railroad accessories. Ever the entrepreneur, Young sold his entire model collection for $300,000 in 2017.

Summer of a Canon 2000

Famous for the rock sing-along classics, Summer of 69 and Run to You, Bryan Adams is a world-renowned star. But, this talent is not just confined to music as his photography skills have been used consistently throughout the industry also.

His photography hobby has seen him rub shoulders with the likes of Sting, Tina Turner and Rod Steward. In fact, Adams is so highly-rated as a snapper that he has even been published in Vogue as well as other famous magazines.

Type like you mean it

For an actor that can play as diverse roles as Captain Miller in Saving Private Ryan and the lead role in Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks’ hobby of collecting vintage, manual typewriters is rather surprising.

Using his typewriters to put down into words his private thoughts, Hanks uses the past to shape the future – his Hanx Writer app for iPhones allows people to type just like how a typewriter works.

