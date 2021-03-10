What Do We Expect from Every Real Housewives Show?

Kids growing up, homes glowing-up, and @Teresa_Giudice‘s next move, #RHONJ is back February 17th @ 9/8c! Catch a first look at the upcoming season here: https://t.co/g32RUVNYRu pic.twitter.com/lWhWCKyIAv — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 13, 2021

The Real Housewives franchise on BravoTV.com is watched by many for the lifestyles the ladies lead onscreen. The slice of life of some of the most elite socialites in the world is exciting and aspirational viewing. Each show may be wildly different, but there are some things we come to expect from all of them. So, what is a must for each season of Real Housewives that helps the viewer relate to the wealthy women?

Casino Trips

The Real Housewives frequently indulge in game nights or take trips to casino resorts. The New York and New Jersey ladies have visited nearby Atlantic City, while the Beverly Hills and most recently Salt Lake City wives descended on Las Vegas. While casino trips might not be on everyone’s radar, they are considered by many as a luxury trip away. Much the same as how the Real Housewives view them. Sharing the same exciting excursions helps ground the show in realism for the viewer.

As CasinoWings.com shows through their vast range of online casino options, the industry has taken off in the online sphere. Many of the sites include live casino elements, which reflect the immersive experience that one could expect at a resort the housewives may attend. Indeed, the sheer number of sites competing in the market shows how popular the online casino industry has grown.

The casino backdrop in the show provides one rife with drama already. As the tension is high naturally, the cast members are inclined to indulge in drama with one another. The setting provides a perfect destination for secrets to be revealed and long-standing feuds to come to a head, such as the confrontation between Jen Shah and Whitney, Heather, Meredith, and Lisa in Salt Lake City’s premiere season.

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas! All new #RHOSLC tonight at 10/9c on @bravotv 🎰🎲 pic.twitter.com/XEt9o1tZwP — Jen Shah (@TheRealJenShah) January 20, 2021

Business Launches

The Real Housewives wouldn’t be the Real Housewives if we didn’t see a business take off during the show. Some of these businesses existed beforehand, such as Heather Thomson’s Yummie, but many of the most popular ones from Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl to LVP’s Villa Blanca and SUR were conceived on the show.

The ALL NEW line of Bethenny Eyewear is coming to @HSN tomorrow! #tunein in starting at midnight to see them first😎 You won’t want to miss these fashionable, comfortable pieces at unbelievable prices! pic.twitter.com/HGuLO07rES — Skinnygirl (@SkinnygirlBrand) February 24, 2021

Research from the blog at Hubspot.com indicates that 99.9% of American businesses are ‘small businesses’, reflecting the entrepreneurial nature people have. 79% of these small businesses operate as one-person shows.

Entrepreneurial spirit is something that many people can relate to. By seeing stars go through similar predicaments onscreen, it helps us relate to them. It also gives us faith in our own business ventures. They may have a larger platform than we do at home, but that doesn’t mean the show’s focus on business doesn’t inspire. Plus, many of the businesses face catastrophe, such as Sonja Morgan’s numerous ventures. What did happen to that toaster oven?

The Real Housewives is avidly watched by millions each week as we flit from city to state to see different groups of women navigate life. As longstanding viewers (the show began airing with Orange County in 2006), we come to expect certain things from the show to help us digest the drama and keep up with the Joneses. These include casino trips and business launches, both of which reflect some element of our own lives.

