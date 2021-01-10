10-planners-to-get-2021-off-on-the-right-foot

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether in work, school or play, we have high hopes that brighter days are ahead in 2021. And to plan out all of our goals and dreams, a planner will be necessary. So enter our favorites below. They each have their own layout and purpose, plus have beautiful artwork on their covers.

Shop these planners to get 2021 off on the right foot. And hey, since the new year has already started, some are on sale!

Silk + Sonder Monthly Subscription

Sure, you need to plan your school and work life, but have you ever heard of a wellness planner? Silk + Sonder makes new planners for each month of the year with self-care themes that get you thinking.

Moonlit Garden Daily Planner Journal

How beautiful is the celestial theme of this linen planner? It has a page for every day of the year as well as plenty of space to doodle and dream.

Daily Planner Journal

Every page in this beautiful linen planner can be filled in with a custom date, plus it includes sections for filling out your daily objective, schedule, to-do list, projects, notes and more.

2021 Daily Planner: Chic

This planner’s chic cover features an artistic take on animal print. Apart from its today and to-do page format, it also has goal setting worksheets, an annual overview and monthly calendars.

2021 17-Month Large Planner

This big planner has enough space for everything.

