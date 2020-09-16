10-stars-at-their-1st-acm-awards:-see-taylor-swift,-carrie-underwood-&-more-then-&-now

Gallery

September 16, 2020 12:26PM EDT

It’s the day of the ACM Awards! Before the stars serenade us during tonight’s telecast, we’re looking back on aritsts like Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and more at their first and most recent ACM Awards red carpet!

The ACM Awards are finally here! After months of postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the telecast will officially air on CBS tonight, September 16. So many stars will be on hand to perform, announce winners, and potentially become a first-time ACM Award recipient. With such an important evening lined-up for many country music fans and artists across the nation, we’re looking back at some of the talented artists from their first and most recent ACM Awards appearances!

Taylor Swift grace the ACM Awards red carpet and stage in 2007 at the age of 18 years old. On the red carpet, Taylor looked like she was ready to get into her Fearless album era, wearing a gorgeous, romantic pink corset dress with a flowing skirt. The former country songstress looked like a true princess in her gown. Later that evening Taylor was fully ingratiated into the country music community.

Taylor Swift at her first ACM Awards appearance in 2007 and her most recent in 2015 [AP Images].She gave a moving performance of her first hit, “Tim McGraw,” from her debut album Taylor Swift. It was a huge moment for Taylor. The following year, she went on to win the award for New Female Vocalist! From there, Taylor went through a huge metamorphosis, becoming a huge pop star and Grammy winner as her career went on. Tonight, Taylor will get back to her country roots,

