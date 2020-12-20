11-games-to-keep-everyone-laughing-over-the-holidays

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

More time at home, means more quality time to spend with loved ones! Why not make it fun with a good old game night? Whether you love Cards Against Humanity or games that test your flexibility or pop culture trivia games, we’ve rounded up 11 games that will keep everyone laughing over the holidays. It’s been a hard year, end it on a silly note!

Our favorite? An inflatable reindeer ring toss game to burn off those holiday calories.

Scroll below to check out 11 games that will keep you entertained and laughing until you cry!

Mind Crushers

From the creators of Cards Against Humanity, Mind Crushers features over 200 absurd conversation starters to get the whole family laughing!

Watch Ya’ Mouth Ultimate Edition

Watch Ya’ Mouth is an easy yet hilarious game where 3-10 players wear a mouth guard and speak out phrases while teammates guess what they’re saying. And you can choose from 4 unique card decks.

Heads Up! Party Game

Inspired by Ellen Degeneres’ popular app, you can put on a headband and place game cards in with the words facing out and without looking at them while you try to guess what the term is based on teammate’s clues.

Monopoly for Millennials Board Game

Collect experiences not cash to win! And you can also visit millennial-inspired places like your parent’s basement and Vegan bistros.

