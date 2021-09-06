12-empowering-moments-that-set-a-new-standard-for-fashion-week

Beyonce Honored & Styling Regina King: Scenes From NYFW

The most important month in fashion is officially here, and a push for inclusivity and diversity is more crucial than ever.

As New York Fashion Week eases back into a bit of normalcy following unprecedented limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, participating designers will be expected to pick up where industry trailblazers left off.

According to The Fashion Spot’s Diversity Report from fashion month fall/winter 2021, which took place this past February, there’s progress to be made (and milestones to be celebrated!) going into September’s global festivities.

Racial diversity on the runway reached a record high, with 43 percent of shows featuring models of color.

Conversely, only 19 plus-size models appeared on last season’s runways, compared to 34 during the season before. And when it comes to gender diversity, The Fashion Spot reported that 12 transgender and non-binary models walked last season, a steep decrease compared to spring/summer 2021’s 20 models.

Despite this, there’s much to be said about the breakthrough moments that inspired us to love the skin we’re in.

Revisit groundbreaking designers and models that ushered in a new era for New York Fashion Week and beyond in our gallery below.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Time for Everyone to Shine

At Rihanna‘s first Savage X Fenty New York Fashion Week show for fall/winter 2018, the star made it clear that every woman is an important part of her world, as models of all different body shapes and ethnicities—and even some pregnant models—proudly sported her lingerie designs.

“Women are the strongest people on earth,” the singer told E!

» Read Full Article