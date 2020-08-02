12-hand-sanitizers-that-actually-smell-good

We think these products are useful and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now more than ever, protecting ourselves from the elements is a huge priority.

Hand sanitizers have become a very much in-demand item recently, but you should also make sure you’re getting one that can do the job and not leave a harsh odor on your skin.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading public health institution in the United States, recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as the best defense against germs. The next best thing, if you don’t have soap and water readily available, is an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. The CDC does note, though, that hand sanitizer doesn’t eliminate all germs, but it can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations.

Below, our favorite options that meet those CDC guidelines.

Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer

Touchland‘s dermatologist tested formula is packed with good-for-you ingredients like hydrating Aloe Vera and a blend of essential oils to leave hands soft and healthy. Their unique Power Mist sprays come in a wide variety of scents like Watermelon, Citrus, Forest Berry, Lavender and Vanilla Cinnamon. Plus, how cool is their packaging?

Credo Hand Sanitizer Spray

Lightly scented with uplifting essential oils of juicy bergamot and delicate vanilla, Credo Hand Sanitizer is gluten-free, cruelty-free, vegan, soy-free and the fragrance is derived from essential oils.

» Read Full Article