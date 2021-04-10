12-pool-floats-to-instantly-upgrade-your-instagram-game

E! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You’re probably already spending your summer poolside, but you know what would make it even better? An Instagram-worthy pool float to set the mood.

You know the ones: giant flamingoes, rainbow daybeds, the list goes on. Bloggers love ’em and, heck, your mom would probably love to float on an inflatable yacht in her backyard pool, too. Yes, it may seem a tad frivolous to spend your hard-earned money on a blow-up unicorn, but just think of the possibilities (i.e. you lounging in that cute new one-piece suit posing for the perfect ‘gram).

Scroll below to shop some of the cutest pool floats available right now. Happy floating!

Float On Giant Inflatable- Double Rainbow

Crack open your favorite seltzer and jump on this cute float for the ultimate afternoon.

Funboy Floating Golf Cart

We got this floating golf cart last year and let’s just say it was money well spent. The adorable fringe-adorned top offers the perfect amount shade, so you can read your book and take a nap without the sun in your eyes!

ZaH Shell Inflatable Float

This glittery float is a must for the pool or beach! And it’s only $13, so you can grab one for yourself and friends.

SunnyLife Luxe Ride On Unicorn Float

This pool float will make your pool look and feel even more magical on a hot summer day.

