12-stars-rocking-bikinis-in-the-winter:-cardi-b,-megan-thee-stallion-&-more

It might be cold in most parts of the world, but Olivia Munn was just one of many celebrities soaking up the sun in a sexy two-piece! See the star’s latest bikini snap on Instagram and more.

When it comes to bikini season, some of our favorite Hollywood celebs have proved you can hit the beach and soak up the sun year-round! From the KarJenner sisters posing in bikinis by their luxurious backyard pools, to Hailey Bieber rocking a swimsuit on vacation with her hubby, we’ve rounded up snaps of the stars wearing bikinis in winter.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn has been slaying her bikini looks lately! The Newsroom star is currently on vacation in Mexico, where she rocked a sexy tie dye thong bikini for a snorkeling excursion on Jan. 1. “Fact: it’s really hard to look cool snorkeling,” she captioned one of her Instagram stories, which showed her rocking a pair of goggles as she stepped out of the water. Her tan was also on point as she wore the pink two piece!

She was also more than ready to ring in the new year on December 30, when she posted these bikini pics to her Instagram account! The gorgeous The Newsroom alum, 40, struck a pose and looked so relaxed while on her tropical getaway. Olivia sported a string bikini with a white T-shirt crop top. Adding to the look, she wore a sun hat to keep those UV rays out of her eyes. Olivia didn’t even post a caption with her three images, allowing the pics to speak for themselves!

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion topped the charts with her hit song “Body” and has been encouraging women to flaunt their curves,

