all-the-can't-miss-deals-from-j.crew's-extra-60%-off-sale

New year, new wardrobe. If you’re looking at your closet thinking you want to give it a little refresh, we’ve got just the thing you need. J.Crew is having a big clearance sale and all sale styles including jackets, sweaters, shoes and accessories are an extra 60% off. All you have to do is enter the code BIGSALE at checkout to receive your amazing discount.

With a sale this good, you can score J.Crew’s best-selling Alps puffer with PrimaLoft for just $52. Considering its list price is nearly $200, that’s a seriously jaw-dropping deal. In fact, it’s a really great time to shop for your go-to winter jacket. If you love teddy sherpa coats, this super cute option is on sale today for just $91. The gorgeous $400 double-breasted topcoat in Italian wool cashmere is just $139. There really is no better time to shop!

Our favorite deal? This cozy and chic cable-knit mockneck sweater, which is typically $138, is on sale for just $50 today.

If you think those discounts are good, just wait until you see what else we found. We’ve rounded up all the best deals during J.Crew’s extra 60% off sale. Check those out below.

J.Crew Villa Coat in Teddy Sherpa

Who doesn’t love a cute teddy coat,

