14-car-must-haves-for-your-next-road-trip

Weekend Images Inc./Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you ready to hit the open road this summer? We are!

Before you set out on your next adventure to visit a national park, coastal destination or monument, make sure your car is equipped with essentials that will keep you safe and comfortable. From sauce holders and seat cushions to organizers and cleaning essentials, we’ve rounded up 14 must-haves that will make your road trip more enjoyable and keep the kiddos from saying, “Are we there yet?” 20 minutes into the drive.

See below for the car essentials on Amazon that will elevate your driving experience.

Saucemoto Dip Clip- 2-pack

As seen on Shark Tank, Saucemoto securely clips onto air vents of all shapes and sizes, so you don’t have to sacrifice sauceless fries for a clean car.

Ticarve Cleaning Gel for Car Detailing

This viral putty helps you get in the crevasses of your cupholders or air vents to remove crumbs, dust and more. If your drink consoles haven’t been cleaned in a while, this is your sign to give your car some TLC.

PALMOO Pu Leather Car Seat Back Organizer

This sleek organizer hooks onto the back of the front seats and includes eight separate compartments for easy access. Plus, your kiddo can stay entertained watching movies thanks to the built-in iPad holder.

BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum

With over 5,000 5-Star reviews on Amazon,

» Read Full Article