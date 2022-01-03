20-amazon-kitchen-finds-to-make-your-life-easier

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to finding products that can make a difference in your life, Amazon has everything you could think of. For instance, if one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get your kitchen organized, there are a ton of great options that can help you do that like this top-rated pan shelf rack or this organizer for food container lids.

Plus, the convenience of Prime shipping gives us another incentive to click “add to cart”…. very often. Not to mention, many of these products are really affordable.

If you need help narrowing down your selections, check out some of our favorite Amazon kitchen essentials below.

Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mats (2 Pack)

There’s no need to grease the pan with oil or cooking sprays if you use these non-stick silicone baking mats instead. They’re oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, reusable and easy to clean.

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper

Make tasty, healthier gourmet popcorn right in your own kitchen with this popcorn popper from Ecolution. It works fast, you can add as much or as little salt and butter as you want, and it’s really easy to use. Multiple Amazon shoppers say it’s a great buy, and it has over 29,000 five-star reviews.

Maxi-Matic Elite Gourmet Personal Compact Air Fryer

An air fryer continues to be a kitchen must-have.

