15-bone-chilling-tv-episodes-you'll-want-to-watch-this-spooky-season

“Midnight Mass” Cast Reacts to Stephen King’s High Praise

The leaves are changing, there’s a crispness in the air—for those who don’t live in Los Angeles—and bite-sized candy bars are popping up in grocery stores across the county. This can only mean one thing: Halloween time is finally upon us.

If you’re like us, you celebrate Halloween throughout the entire month of October. So, we bet you’re currently cuddled under a blanket and/or nibbling on some candy corn as you Google which spooky show to throw on.

Well, look no further, since we have the best Halloween-centric episodes for you to enjoy this spooky season. For instance, if you’re seeking a new age horror story, we advise you to head over to Netflix and throw on Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass. (Fun fact: It’s Stephen King approved.)

Seeking something a bit more light-hearted? Scroll over to Disney+, where you’ll find the haunted episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Not only are Dylan and Cole Sprouse adorable, but it has a great ghost story too.

And those are just a couple suggestions!

For the 15 best spooky shows on television, scroll through the gallery below.

Netflix

Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

If we could pick the entire show, we would. Instead, we’ve decided to take it back to Stranger Things‘ scary beginning, where party member Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) vanishes into the Upside Down, a monster eats a scientist and a numerically named bald girl (Millie Bobby Brown) is introduced after escaping a lab using telekinetic powers.

