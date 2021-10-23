18-halloween-themed-clothes-that-aren't-actually-costumes

E! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to start planning what your Halloween costume is going to be this year.

While there are some people out there that subscribe to the go big or go home Halloween costume mentality, we reserve the right to respectfully disagree.

What if the occasion doesn’t call for a head-to-toe witch’s costume? Maybe you want something that’s office-friendly. Or what if you just don’t want to try that hard? Whatever your reason is, you’re allowed to keep things low-key for Halloween. Besides, wouldn’t you rather wear a comfy oversized skeleton tee instead of a tricky, hard-to-put-on costume?

We sure would. So if easy, breezy, but still festive and cool is the look you’re going for, keep on scrolling friends!

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Glow-in-the-Dark Half Suit and Light-Up Tie Costume for Adults

Ok this suit and tie might just get you the “Best Dressed” award at your Halloween party.

Pumpkin Print Halloween Bodycon Dress

If you want a look that’s cute and stylish yet simple, this is the dress to get.

Shirt That Says Costume Tank Top

Get your participation award with this tank top. It does the talking for you!

Plus Hollie Mermaid Skeleton Halloween Co-ord Set

What’s better than being a skeleton? Being a skeleton mermaid! This two-piece set will make you stand out in a sea of skeleton costumes.

