15-secrets-about-mean-girls-that-are-totally-grool

“Mean Girls” Day: E! News Rewind

Get in, loser, because we’re revealing some seriously juicy secrets about Mean Girls.

It might be hard to believe, but the iconic movie turned 17 earlier this year. Released in April 2004 and starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Lizzy Caplan, Mean Girls quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. To this day, it’s the reason we wear pink on Wednesdays, why we’re celebrating October 3rd today and why we’ve been questioning whether butter really is a carb.

But did you know that the film, written to perfection by Tina Fey, initially had a very different, far-less-fetch title? Or that two other Plastics were initially set to play queen bee Regina George before McAdams secured her breakout role? Oh, and a different actor was all set to play the dreamy Aaron Samuels until he got fired at the table read. So, you agree, you think these facts are really wild?

Break out your burn book and unwrap a Kalteen Bar or two to snack on while checking out these totally grool behind-the-scenes facts about Mean Girls in honor of Seyfried’s birthday Dec. 3…

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

LiLo Didn’t Want to Be Cady…

When director Mark Waters—who’d directed Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday—visited her in Toronto while she was filming Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, he asked her if she wanted to be in his movie, she recalled to Entertainment Weekly in 2014. And she had one role on her mind. “I wanted to play Regina.

» Read Full Article