Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

15 Swoon-Worthy Gifts for the Jane Austen Fan in Your Life

March 6, 2022
15-swoon-worthy-gifts-for-the-jane-austen-fan-in-your-life
Written by
0

E-comm: Jane Austen Gift GuideNetflix

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Forget dating apps, it’s all about some good old fashioned courtship. With The Courtship, a brand new Regency era dating show, premiering on NBC and Peacock today, and Bridgerton’s highly-anticipated season 2 releasing on March 25, it’s clear to us that March is officially courting season.

If you ask us, we’re totally here for it. After all, who hasn’t fantasized about having a Regency period romance, especially since Bridgerton showed us just how sweet (and steamy!) it could be? Plus, thoughtful love letters beat a series of cutesy emojis any day.

In honor of these new March releases, we wanted to pay tribute to Jane Austen, whose work has inspired many of the Regency era love stories you’re enjoying today. With that, here are 15 gifts that are perfect for Jane Austen fans. 

The World of Jane Austen 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

This 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle will give fans a chance to enter the world of Jane Austen. The art is gorgeous and features characters from her novels. According to one reviewer, it’s a challenging enough puzzle without being too frustrating. 

The Book Collection Afternoon Tea with Mr. Darcy Candle

This best-selling handmade candle from Scently Delightful on Etsy was created to make you feel like you’re having an afternoon tea with Mr. Darcy.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

dre-dre-says-estranged-wife-nicole-must-'tighten-belt'-amid-spousal-support-battle

Dre Dre Says Estranged Wife Nicole Must 'Tighten Belt' Amid Spousal Support Battle

December 28, 2020
kim,-khloe-kardashian-&-kids-rock-matching-comfy-outfits-for-2021-christmas-card

Kim, Khloe Kardashian & Kids Rock Matching Comfy Outfits For 2021 Christmas Card

December 24, 2021
oprah-winfrey-trying-to-make-her-own-bed-is-hilarious

Oprah Winfrey Trying To Make Her Own Bed Is Hilarious

May 1, 2020