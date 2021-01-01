15-yummy,-crunchy,-sweet-and-salty-keto-snacks-you-can-buy-online

E! Illustration

From Paleo to Vegan, low-carb to raw food and everything in between, changing your food habits can mean changing your life. But it doesn’t have to be difficult, especially if you’re going Keto.

We found some fab snacks that’ll satiate your sweet tooth (or satisfy your savory needs) without blowing your new diet. There’s cookies, nuts and seeds, and even some good, old-fashioned beef sticks for the carnivore in you. Whether you need something with a cheesy crunch or maybe a sweet reminder of yesteryear, these snacks will keep you going strong.

Quest Nutrition Tortilla Style Protein Chips (12-Pack)

With 20g of protein and 3g of net carbs, these chips are also soy, gluten and potato-free. And they’re baked, so you won’t miss the joy that comes from sinking your teeth into a good crispy chip. Also available in nacho, ranch and taco flavors.

Hilo Life Really Ranchy & Super Cheesy 2 Flavor Variety Pack

Keep on track with your keto diet with this cheesy snack, designed to satisfy salty, crunchy cravings with just 4g net carbs. Enjoy a delicious mix of crispy cheese bites, crunchy nuts and savory seasonings in a convenient snack pack that you can take on the go in two tasty flavors: Super Cheesy and Really Ranchy.

