16-sweet-secrets-about-a-cinderella-story-revealed

Raise your hand if you used “Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game” in your AIM profile in 2004.

16 years ago, A Cinderella Story hit theaters and while critics didn’t exactly fall head over heels in love with the modern update to the classic fairy tale, it was a sleeper hit at the box office, making over $70 million at the box office, and has developed a cult following over the years. (“Mmm…so moist!” still makes us laugh and cringe at the same time.)

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff‘s legions of fans fell for the textual love story between her character, girl next door Sam Montgomery, and One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray‘s Austin Ames, and it turns out the young superstar was actually harboring a bit of a crush on her on-screen leading man.

But did you know a beloved Harry Potter star almost took on the role of the popular high school quarterback before Murray signed on?

Check out these 16 behind-the-scenes facts you might not know about A Cinderella Story, including how it factored into Duff’s infamous feud with Lindsay Lohan and more…

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

1. The film’s writer Leigh Dunlap revealed it took Duff, a major Disney star at the time, signing on to star in the film to ultimately get the movie made and lead to a bidding war.”

“I was actually approached by some producers to write a ‘modern take on Cinderella’ and went from there, Dunlap told Slayground. “It didn’t take long to write originally but it took forever to sell. There were several competing Cinderella projects at the time.”

