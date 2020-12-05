20-holiday-gifts-for-him-2020

E! Illustration

E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases.

This holiday season, don’t forget about the fellas!

It’s no secret that men can be difficult to shop for all year long. After all, how many times have you heard, “I don’t need anything” or “I don’t need that” when the topic of gifts comes up? Fortunately, we’re here to help you think outside the box and make sure Christmas Day or Hanukkah is a big success.

From fashionable Sperrys that John Legend loves to wear or NFL gear that any football fan would sport on game day, we have fashion covered. But there’s also everything from Ooni pizza ovens and indoor putting greens to Sugarfina candy and Truff hot sauce. Intrigued, yet?

Keep scrolling below and find something great for the man in your life.

Tailgate Men’s Chicago Bears Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Before buying the sports fan in your life his next gift, we encourage checking out American Eagle’s Tailgate line that features quality apparel from your favorite NFL, NBA, MLB and select college teams. The best part is these designs aren’t found at every sport store.

Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven

Cooking outdoors with gas has never been so simple. Ooni Koda fires out jaw-dropping pizzas in 60 seconds flat. No assembly, no mess, no fuss. Just good, tasty pizza!

Men’s Bahama Storm Boot

This season,

