20-questions-with-shay-mitchell

All season long we will be sharing our must-have summer products, exclusive deals, and insights from celebrity guest editors as a part of E!’s Shop Girl Summer series. Our latest celebrity guest editor is the one and only Shay Mitchell. She is an actress, entrepreneur, trendsetter, mom, and the perfect person to share her insights, summer favorites, and more with E! News readers.

Coming up this week: Shay will share her must-have products for the season. In the meantime, check out her answers to our 20 questions below.

1. What song is your all-time summer anthem?

“The Girl from Ipanema” by Stan Getz & João Gilberto [feat. Astrud Gilberto]

2. What would your Real Housewives tagline be?

Can’t handle the spice? Get out of my kitchen.

3. If you could have super-power, what would it be and why?

Teletransportation (imagine how much money I’d save on flights)

4. When was the best summer you can remember and why?

The summer after having my daughter and taking her swimming for the first time (yes this was quarantine).

5. Do you have a spirit animal – if so, what and why?

Dolphin! They’re so majestic, compassionate and….flipper, duh.

6. Do you have a favorite curse word? What is it and when did you last use it?

