20-stars-at-the-beach-during-winter:-alexandra-daddario-&-more

December 17, 2020 1:25PM EST

Snow or no, these stars find a way to enjoy the beach regardless of what season it is! We’re looking back at stars like Alexandra Daddario and more enjoying the surf and sand during winter time!

The weather outside might be frightful, but the beach is so delightful! Although it’s snowing in some parts of the country, these stars are heading to the beach to get in some sun and fun during the chilly season. Whether they’re working on their tan or taking in the surf, the beach is always a great destination to build up on Vitamin D, relax, and get outside during winter!

Alexandra Daddario smolders in a black bikini while out snorkeling in Hawaii today on December 1, 2020 [Stewy / BACKGRID].One such beach beauty who got to escape the cold temperatures was none other than Alexandra Daddario! The actress, famous for giving the red one-piece new life in 2017’s Baywatch, looked absolutely stunning after taking a dip in the ocean. Alexandra stepped out of the water in a black two-piece while in Hawaii on December 1, 2020. It appeared that she had been scuba diving, given the flippers and goggles she was toting along.

While Alexandra was having a blast in Hawaii, Pia Mia opted to head to a Miami hot spot for her beach day. On December 7, 2020, less than two weeks before the Christmas holiday, the “Do It Again” singer sported a pink and white string bikini while taking a walk along the sand. Pia looked absolutely statuesque, and it appeared as though she had been working on her tan!

