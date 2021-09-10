2021-bet-hip-hop-awards:-bet-announces-nominees

The biggest night in hip hop is happening on BET Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. And the official nominees for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards have been announced.

Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion are neck and neck this year with nine nominations each. Although they’re no strangers to the BET Hip Hop Awards stage, with both having won their fair amount in the past, Megan had seven noms last year and the Bronx queen just lead 2019’s ceremony with 10.

Without a mixtape or a studio album, Cardi is nominated twice for “Best Hip Hop Video” (”WAP” and “Up”), “Best Collaboration” (“WAP”), “Song of The Year” (“WAP” and “Up”) “Best Featured Verse” (“WAP”), “Best Live Performer”, “Hip Hop Artist of The Year” and “Hustler of the Year”.

Megan, who shares noms with Cardi on “WAP” for “Best Hip Hop Video”, “Best Collaboration” and “Song of The Year”, is also being recognized for her efforts on Lil Baby’s “On Me” remix in the “Best Featured Verse” category, “Best Live Performer”, “Lyricist of The Year”, “Hip Hop Artist of the Year”, and “Hustler of The Year”.

“Our 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ nominees span generations and are a representation of the talented individuals who elevate hip hop culture in creative and diverse ways. We congratulate each of them on these sought-after accolades,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET. “We can’t wait to join forces with the best in hip hop and deliver a one-of-a-kind show in Atlanta.”

