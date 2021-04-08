2021-naacp-image-awards:-see-nicco-annan's-suit!

Published Just now

Nicco Annan displayed a high level of sophistication at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. Keep scrolling to learn more about the P-Valley actor’s custom suit!

(Photo by Kelly Balch via Getty Images)

Dressed in a custom Kamsi-Tcharles suit, the Best Actor nominee looked dapper as he snapped a few photos for the award show. After a bit of research, we learned that the one-of-a-kind look was designed in Lagos. In fact, Kamsi-Tcharles, known as Africa’s Premium Menswear brand, is responsible for quite a few notable fashions worn by celebrities including, Jidenna.

(Photo by Kelly Balch via Getty Images)

Nicco’s fashion stylist Billingsley completed the chocolate-brown ensemble with Santoni shoes and luxe gold jewelry from Marrin Costello.

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the radiant glow spotted on the star courtesy of makeup artist Cherish Brooke Hill’s skin prep with LA MER. Looking good!

(Photos: Maria Jose Govea/Abigail Bickel via Getty Images, Maria Jose Govea/Abigail Bickel via Getty Images)

