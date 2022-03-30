2022-coachella-&-stagecoach-packing-guide:-14-dresses-to-help-you-beat-the-heat-in-style

GC Images

Festival season is upon us!

After a two year hiatus due to COVID, Coachella and Stagecoach are set to take place in Indio, Calif. next month. Although most are attending the three-day festivals to see their favorite artists perform live, capturing content for the Gram is just as big of a priority for many attendees. If that’s you, don’t worry—we won’t judge! In fact, we’ve rounded up everything you need to rack up the likes and fire emojis on your posts.

We already found the perfect bags to help you go hands-free, shoes and boots you can actually walk in, and today, we’re bringing you 14 dress options to help you beat the desert heat in style.

Scroll below to check out our picks!

I Saw It First Sleeveless Marble Mini Body-Conscious Dress

How cute would this marble print dress look with some sneakers or white cowboy boots?!

Missguided X Carli Bybel Mesh High Neck Mini Dress

You can’t go wrong with a mesh dress for Coachella! It will help you stay cool and fashionable throughout the day.

ECOWISH Womens V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress

This v-neck dress comes in not just one color, but 36 different hues and prints to match your aesthetic. Need extra convincing? Check out one of the 7,222 five-star reviews!

